The best remote control cars 2020: from aerodynamic racers to hard core off-roaders

We’ve all been there – wondering past the car lot showroom, hoping our lucky numbers are coming up to make that dream of owning a lustworthy supercar a reality. But if you’re still dreaming and no closer to that heart-pumping Bugatti, don’t fret! When a remote control car like the Traxxas Ford GT 4TEC 2.0 4WD will cost you a few hundred rather than the tens of thousands the real deal would, an RC car compromise suddenly doesn’t feel all that bad a deal.

So, which is the best remote control car for you and your family? Are you looking for some off-road, monster-trucking action? Some rubber-burning, tarmac-chewing RC car madness? Or a kid-friendly roadster to whizz around the living room?

If you want to stay competitive at your local RC car racing club, you’ll be slipstreaming towards something like the drifting FTX Banzai 1/10th Scale 4WD RTR Brushed Electric Street Drift Car. If you’re setting your sights on heading to the rough terrain of an off-road track, a buggy like the Vatos Off Road High Speed Car should see you keeping the pace.

Whatever you’re after, our best remote control cars round-up will have you covered. And, when you’re ready to jump up to the big leagues, be sure to check in with the British Radio Car Association for the stuff to make true petrol heads swoon.

1.Traxxas Ford GT 4TEC 2.0 4WD A beautifully engineered car, 1/10th the size of the real one Specifications Best for: RC Enthusiasts Type: Racing Drift RC Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + Replica of the original model Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fully assembled and ready to race, the Traxxas Ford showcases the sleek and powerful design of the real thing. Traxxas have taken every care to include all the finer details – from the tail lights to the exhaust tips – and you can choose from a range of flashy colours including Liquid Blue, Liquid Red and Liquid Grey. The car will come to you ready to race, but bear in mind you’ll need to purchase the battery and charger separately. Thanks to the TQiTM 2.4GHz Radio System, XL-5® Electronic Speed Control and Titan® 12T 550 motor, we're pretty sure you'll have a great chance of a result on the track.

2. Lego App-Controlled Batmobile Build your own Batmobile, then take it to the streets Specifications Best for: Budding mechanics Type: Lego Bluetooth RC Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + Lego and RC double-whammy of fun Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Holy DIY dream drive, Batman! Lego and the Dark Knight have been a match made in heaven on more than one occasion, and this RC Batmobile is no different. From the mean streets of Gotham to the carpets of your living room, this Bluetooth-controlled racer (once constructed) makes use of two motors and four-wheel drive, and is armed with two dual-stud shooters to take on a villainous Lego minifig rogues gallery.

Taking its cues from the 'Tumbler' Batmobile in the Christopher Nolan films, it’s a great gift for kids, letting them get creative with the Lego build options, while also giving them something fun to race with once all those blocks have clicked together. The Penguin won’t know what hit him.

3. Vatos Off Road High Speed Car Don’t control your remote control car, drive it Specifications Best for: Off road racing Type: Off road buggy Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + 4 wheel drive with full suspension Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This really cool off-roader won’t set you back anywhere near as much as our first pick, but then it’s not a showpiece. If you really want to drive your remote control car, then this Vatos shouldn’t fail to meet expectation. We’re talking 40km/h top speed, three stage differential gear, an independent suspension system and rubber tyres to withstand hours of off-roading. Best thing is, the battery lasts up to 40 minutes, giving you way more play time than the smooth machine up top.

4. FTX Banzai 1/10th Scale 4WD RTR Brushed Electric Street Drift Car Set your foot firmly in the RC game with the FTX Banzai Specifications Best for: Drifting Type: Drift car Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + 99% complete in the box Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The FTX Banzai is a fantastic entry-level option. It comes 99% complete in the box, but there’s enough for you to play around with to feel like you’re really optimising this car’s performance when you’re out on the track. It’s the drifters that want to take note here; we’re not saying it’s going to be easy to get the hang of, but once you do, and you familiarise yourself with the adjustable suspension system and shock absorbers, you’ll be the smoothest racer on the track.

5.TOZO C5031 Off road 4x4 RC Car Go-Go with TOZO, a high speed off road car Specifications Best for: Robust off roader Type: Off road buggy Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + Drive at night with its white and red LED lights Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With a max speed of 30km/h the TOZO really goes, even when you’re off roading. It gives you 20 minutes of drive time, and with a 2.4Ghz Radio System, you’ve got 50m to play with when it comes to exploring the area. When you’re powering over rough ground, the independent shockproof system should prevent any potential damage caused by vibrations, while the three stage gear system ensures you can make the most out of the terrain.

6. Sphero Cars Lightning McQueen With robotic suspension and a chatty moving mouth, it’s the movie come to life Specifications Best for: Young drivers Type: Bluetooth RC Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + The most emotive car you'll ever see Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There are faster cars on this list. There are more powerful cars on this list. There are arguably cooler cars on this list, too. But are there any that bring as much pure joy to kids? Based on the hugely popular character from Pixar’s Cars, the Sphero Lightning McQueen is quite unlike any other RC car you’ll have seen before. Controlled by an app steering wheel over Bluetooth from your mobile device, it’s as much a robot as it is a child-friendly racing machine.

The spitting image of the emotive character from the films, the racer features animated eyes (through an LCD windscreen) and a moving mouth in its bumper, alongside reactive suspension that lets it move like a living thing rather than your standard static car. Shouting out catchphrases as it drifts around corners, it brings Lightning McQueen to life in a way no other toy could manage. And, with a comfortably brisk top speed of 6mph and a 30m range, it’s the perfect entry point into the world of RC cars for your youngsters.

7. LEGO Technic Remote Control Tracked Racer Love Lego? Love racing? Can’t decide what to do on a Saturday? Do both! Specifications Best for: Build your own RC Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + Build two different cars with the same parts

Combine your loves of both Lego and remote control cars with the Lego Technic. Choose between building two designs– the sporty looking traced racer or the RC Off Road truck– and take it off road, where you can spin it, turn it and clamber over obstacles. You can drive forward, backward, left and right and perform 360 degree spins. Why not build your own obstacle course? And you can even race it with its speedy motor.

8.Bugatti Veyron Remote Control Car Yeah, we know its not a real one, but it’s probably as close as you’re gonna get to owning one Specifications Best for: Great kids’ toy Type: 2WD racing:** Engine: Electric Reasons to buy + A close 1:14 replica of the real thing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You can pipe dream about owning a real one, but when it comes to it, this replica, sadly, is about as close as you’re going to get. With an RRP of just under £30, this is great first remote control car and with its xenon headlights, working rear lights and a decent max speed that should offer just the right blend of exhilaration and control, it will give you some serious kudos when you’re racing your mates, too.