Best Nespresso machine 2020: just add a pod for the perfect single serve coffee

Purists may not love them but the best Nespresso capsule machines are among the best coffee makers you can buy. If you can get past the high-ish price of the pods, and the amount of waste that results from using them, Nespresso is a great system.

In fact, if you love espresso coffee but can’t be bothered with messing around with coffee beans and getting hit-and-miss results, we'd say a capsule-based machine is the best way to go. Nespresso produces consistently good results, there’s minimal mess involved, and, since a series of lawsuits, the choice of pods from third parties is wide, and growing.

What is the best Nespresso machine?

If we were to recommend just one Nespresso machine, it would be the keenly priced and thoroughly excellent Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, which uses a completely new type of Nespresso capsule that is larger than the standard pods.

If you’re hellbent on sticking to the standard Nespresso system, the fancy-pants Sage Creatista Plus is a top choice because it comes with a milk frother. And if you’re looking for a simple no-frills option then check out the stylish Magimix Nespresso Expert or the budget-priced Krups Essenza Mini.

For well under £100, the Krups is attractive enough, even if it's not a work of industrial art like the Sage machine, and it produces consistently excellent results. There's no milk frother included with it, but you can always buy your own.

Finally, if you travel a lot and simply can’t survive without a proper morning caffeine hit then make the portable Wacaco Nanopresso your first port of call.

How to buy the best Nespresso products

Standard Nespresso pods are smaller than those by other coffee capsule brands like Lavazza and Illy, with around five grams of coffee per capsule. So if you like a decent caffeine hit first thing then I’d advise using two pods, one after another.

Alternatively, purchase a Nespresso Vertuo machine instead. This is a whole new kettle of coffee because, instead of just one capsule size, it uses five: Espresso, Double Espresso, Gran Lungo, Mug and extra large Alto. It’s able to tell what size pod you’ve put in by reading a unique barcode which tells the machine the amount of water required and the length of extraction. This is a brilliant way to satisfy a wide range of coffee preferences. Nespresso Vertuo espresso pods start at a fairly reasonable 39p with prices rising to a rather steep 62p for the Alto blend.

When it comes to finding the right standard Nespresso blend to suit your palette, you’ll be required to sip through a chocolate box assortment of 29 different flavours and intensities with names like Arpeggio, Kazaar, Bukeela, Roma and Ristretto.

Most of the Nespresso machines reviewed here come with a free selection box of 16 different flavours and blends. The general rule of thumb is that the darker the pod colour, the stronger the blend.

At Nespresso’s own website, every variety is explained in detail. You can even set your own search parameters like intensity, cup size and whether you prefer a fruity, balanced or more intense flavour. Expect to pay between 31p and 39p per capsule and more for Vertuo pods.

You can also buy Nespresso and Vertuo capsules at Nespresso bars in most shopping malls and some high streets. However, the experience is often unnecessarily slow and frustrating – like buying a house or a new mobile phone.

Most Nespresso machines are sold through the Nespresso website and at stores like John Lewis and Amazon. Some machines are Nespresso branded and made by Eugster/Frismag while others are produced under license by well-known companies like Krups, Sage, Magimix, KitchenAid and De’Longhi.

Rest assured that all the models featured on this page are dead easy to use. Simply drop in a pod, hit the button and out pops a stream of crema-topped black gold every bit as rich and aromatic as the last one. However, we urge you to give the new Vertuo system a try because it not only covers a wide variety of coffee-style preferences, but it produces some of the best capsule-related espressos we’ve ever tasted.

How to buy third-party Nespresso capsules

Make your own Nespresso pods using Bluecup's clever self-fill capsules (Image credit: Bluecup)

Look online and in many supermarkets, and you’ll find a host of artisan coffee providers offering their own Nespresso-compatible blends. For instance, Pactcoffee.com UK sells a range of Nespresso compatible pods filled with an interesting variety of bean blends, while Colonna does everything from high-quality espresso to full-on, rare, artisan beans for coffee connoisseurs. And in compostable pods, to boot. Sadly, the unique nature of the Vertuo system doesn’t allow for third-party capsule manufacturers to get a look in.

If you’d rather enjoy your own favourite coffee blend in a Nespresso pod, consider either Capsul’in disposable self-fill Nespresso capsules or Bluecup’s reusable alternative. The Capsul’in system retails at a very reasonable £8.40 for 100 plastic capsules and 100 circular sticky foils. Simply scoop your preferred blend into a capsule, stick a silver foil on top and drop it into your Nespresso machine. Despite its slightly messy nature, we can vouch that it works perfectly well, as if using a proprietary capsule.

If you’d rather not add any more plastic to the landfill, perhaps try the Bluecup system instead (£25.50), which comes with two reusable plastic pods, 100 aluminium foils, a spoon-cum-tamper and a clever capsule maker that fuses the foil to the capsule with a single twist of its cap. The Bluecup system is our preferred method because it's more environment friendly and it doesn’t create quite as much mess. It’s also cheaper to use in the long run. Both products are available from MaxiCoffee.

The best Nespresso machines, in order

(Image credit: Magimix)

1. Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 Best Nespresso machine – Vertuo machines are just that bit better Specifications Width: 11.5cm Reservoir: 1.8 litre Frother: No Reasons to buy + Makes a wide range of different coffees + Its espressos come with massive crema + Large water reservoir + Huge used-pod collector Reasons to avoid - Shiny surface attracts dust - It won't accept a standard Nespresso pod Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy now from John Lewis & Partners

If you find standard Nespresso capsules are too small in size to produce a decent caffeine hit, consider this new Vertuo machine from Magimix. Nespresso’s newish Vertuoline pod-based system is totally different to the standard Nespresso capsule system. For starters, the pods are almost twice the size and shaped completely differently so you can’t use a standard Nespresso pod in a Vertuoline machine, and vice versa.

The best thing about the Vertuo system is that it’s capable of using different sized pods – Espresso and Double Espresso to Gran Lungo, Mug and extra large Alto – and this makes it a great choice for those who like a variety of coffees throughout the day.

The Magimix VertuoPlus comes with a monstrous 1.8-litre water tank that can be positioned behind or either side of the machine depending on your worktop space. It also has the biggest used capsule bin in the business – enough for 13 large pods.

To use, simply tap upwards on the protruding silver disc and the whole lid moves up mechanically. Now pop in a pod blend and size of your choice and tap the top button. Every pod comes with its own unique barcode which instructs the machine to provide just the right amount of water and the optimum length of extraction. Uniquely, the Vertuo system uses Centrifusion technology instead of just steamy water under high pressure. Basically, the capsule is suffused with hot water before being sent into a phenomenally fast spin – at up to 7,000rpm.

The result is the deepest, thickest and creamiest crema you will likely ever get your lips around. Granted, some espresso purists will say it’s just a foam and not strictly a crema but this writer begs to differ because, to me, it has the same consistency of a genuine crema, only it’s much deeper and richer – like the head of a Guinness draft. In fact, it’s so rich and creamy that, if you add a drop of hot milk to it, it turns an ordinary espresso into a mini cappuccino.

This writer received a variety box of 12 capsules with the test machine and can vouch that the Diavolitto Espresso and Double Espresso Scuro blends are strongest and by far the most satisfying. But if you prefer a weaker blend, then there are plenty of those to choose from, too. After all, the whole point of this system is to cater for as wide a variety of tastes as possible.

Magimix has pulled off a doozy with this particular machine – it delivers consistent results and is just so easy to use. I also love the huge water reservoir, enormous capsule collector and its clever automatic capsule loading and unloading mechanism. Best buy on the market.

• Read our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review

2. Krups Essenza Mini Best Nespresso machine (non Vertuo) Specifications Width: 8.4cm Reservoir: 0.6 litre Frother: No Reasons to buy + Great coffee, great price Reasons to avoid - No milk frother Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This writer has tested and owned innumerable espresso machines over the years, both standard and pod based, and can vouch that Krups machines are among the most reliable and durable.

This elegant, entry-level Krups unit is just 8.4cm wide and perfect for even the smallest of kitchen worktops. It's also just the right size to take away with you on holiday – simply drain the boiler, wrap the unit in a plastic bag and pop it into the suitcase.

The Essenza Mini couldn’t be easier and more practical to use. Just place an espresso cup under the spout, lift the lever, insert a pod and hit either the one-cup or two-cup button. You don’t even need to stand around waiting for the machine to heat up since the coffee is dispensed automatically as soon the boiler reaches optimum temperature, which takes less than two minutes.

Granted, the small used capsule collector fills up pretty quickly but that’s hardly a hassle given that all it takes is to slide out the drawer and empty the contents into the recycling bin.

This slim, keenly-priced gem produces an excellent espresso replete with a decent head of crema. But, as is so often the case with the Nespresso brand, if you like your coffee to pack a palette-smacking punch, you may need to use two pods at a time – or buy a Vertuo machine instead, of course.

3. Sage Creatista Plus Best high-end Nespresso machine Specifications Width: 17.7cm Reservoir: 1.5 litre Frother: Yes Reasons to buy + Intuitive controls + Great espresso options + Well built Reasons to avoid - Expensive, of course Today's Best Deals AU $618 View at Appliances Online

Here’s best coffee machine mainstay Sage’s connoisseur entry to the Nespresso roster of third-party machines. The Creatista is superbly built and there’s a reassuringly large amount of metal used in the construction, but, holy mother of pearl, it’s an extraordinarily pricy thing.

What impresses most here is the typically Sage-like intuitive interface, which is so easy to use my cat managed to whip up a flat white without even looking at the instruction manual. There’s an LED panel on top that displays one of eight coffee styles from short-shot ristretto to latte macchiato. Just choose an option and let it do its stuff.

The milk foaming wand is also excellent and almost entirely automatic – simply set the amount of froth required and hit the button for a Mont Blanc-like peak of rich, luxuriously creamy froth.

• Read our Sage Creatista review

(Image credit: Magimix)

4. Magimix Nespresso Expert M500 Another excellent premium Nespresso machine Specifications Width: 38cm Reservoir: 1.1 litre Frother: No (optional) Reasons to buy + Great design + Excellent capsule loading system + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - It is rather wide - And a bit pricey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Magimix is really on a roll with its latest range of Nespresso coffee makers. The Vertuo Plus M600 still reigns supreme in our opinion – partly because it uses larger pods – but this standard unit is equally well specced and exceedingly well designed. However, we should add that it is much wider (38cm) than other Nespresso-specific models and that could be an issue for anyone with a small kitchen worktop.

Another thing to note is that, while we received our test machine from Magimix, it turns out that Krups distributes an identical machine. According to most online sources, both machines are produced by the same Swiss manufacturer, Eugster/Frismag – so take your pick.

•Buy the Magimix Nespresso Expert from John Lewis & Partners

Now the complicated bit is out the way, let’s delve a little deeper into the machine itself. Bespangled in matt black (or dark grey if you prefer), the Expert is equipped with a single digital control dial that provides four different lengths of extraction (from single shot to Americano). Simply select your preferred beverage size and tap the top button. And that’s it. Simple, effective. Mind, it has to be said that the longer the extraction the weaker the brew, so you might need to stop the process halfway through and throw in another capsule if making a Lungo or Americano.

The bit we like most about this machine is the tactile nature of the capsule system. Simply slide the spring-loaded aluminium cover to the right, pop in a Nespresso capsule of your choice and tap the cover again to close it. When spent, the capsule is automatically ejected into the container behind. This writer spent more time fiddling with this slice of ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ than I did making coffee, which was delicious incidentally.

If you have a smaller kitchen, we’d suggest buying the smaller Krups Essenza Mini above, but if you have space to spare and don’t wish to keep topping up water and emptying the spent capsule container, then this model will suit you down to the ground (if you'll pardon the pun).

(Image credit: Wacaco)

5. Wacaco Nanopresso Best portable Nespresso and standard ground device Specifications Width: 6.2cm Reservoir: 80ml Frother: No Reasons to buy + Truly portable + Makes excellent espresso Reasons to avoid - Requires strong fingers - A bit fiddly to use Today's Best Deals AU $32.85 View at Kogan.com

If you’re a travelling espresso junkie who can’t function without a proper morning hit, try this little life saver – it produces espressos as rich and aromatic as any of the kitchen-bound Nespresso machines.

The cylindrical, travel-sized Nanopresso comes with everything you need to make a genuine espresso using just hot water and some coffee grounds. Nevertheless, if you purchase the separate Nespresso Adapter, you can do away with the faff of loose coffee grounds and slap in a Nespresso pod instead.

To use, simply unscrew the ground coffee adaptor and screw on the Nespresso one. Now add hot water and a Nespresso capsule (the Kazaar blend has the strongest bite) and pump the piston about seven times with your fingers for an authentically rich, aromatic espresso replete with creamy crema.

•Buy the Nanopresso from Bear & Bear

If hotel coffee rarely meets your high expectations, you’re out camping in the wilds or visiting a relative who only drinks instant dishwater, pop one of these in the shoulder bag and you’ll never be without a proper caffeine fix. Now available in orange and red as well as the standard black.

(Image credit: Dualit)

6. Dualit Café Plus A neat and tidy option for Dualit fans Specifications Width: 18cm Reservoir: 0.8 litre Frother: Yes Reasons to buy + Decent looks + Uses both Dualit and Nespresso pods Reasons to avoid - Noisy - Rattly metal cup holder Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This standard Nespresso machine from Dualit doesn’t take up much space and is very easy to use – it comes equipped with a touch interface that provides a variety of extracts from espresso to Americano. It also heats up in 40 seconds flat – handy for those in a rush to get out of the house first thing in the morning.

On the downside, the Café Cino is noisy and, worse, the metal cup tray rattles about a bit, especially when used with a small espresso cup. On the plus side, it produces as good an espresso as most machines on this page, so it’s still worth a gander.

Incidentally, like many third-party Nespresso pod manufacturers, Dualit also makes its own range of reasonably-priced coffee – and tea – pods that are usually cheaper than Nespresso’s own. Just thought you should know.

•Buy the Dualit Café Plus from Amazon

7. Magimix Prodigio Best Nespresso machine for tech heads Specifications Width: 21.8cm Reservoir: 0.8 litre Frother: Optional Reasons to buy + Aeroccino milk frother + Endorsed by dreamy George Clooney + Bluetooth control Reasons to avoid - A tad gimmicky, perhaps? Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For technophiles who simply must have their lives controlled by AI, this model comes with a smartphone app that tells you when to top up the 800ml water tank, when to empty the 19-capacity used capsule bin and when to descale. It also keeps track of how many pods you’ve used and when to order some more via a simple tap of the ‘give yet more dosh to Nestlé now’ button.

The Prodigio also lets you set a timer or brew up from the couch or your bed. Obviously, you will first have to load a pod, and then get off your jacksy to actually collect the coffee, so maybe this feature isn’t quite so amazing.

As a cappuccino lover, I’d recommend getting the Prodigio & Milk version, because then you get an Aeroccino milk frother too. However, espresso purists can always buy one without the frother.

8. KitchenAid Artisan Nespresso 5KES0503 Best Nespresso machine for larger kitchens Specifications Width: 20.8cm Reservoir: 1.4 litre Frother: No Reasons to buy + Large water tank + Sexy enamelled exterior + Six brew settings Reasons to avoid - Very large Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This 9-kilo kitchen cracker sports all the tell-tale olde-worlde design flourishes of KitchenAid's vast range of Artisan food prep machines: the heavyweight die-cast construction; the curved enamelled exterior; the reliable componentry, it’s all here.

It’s a big thing, mind – arguably somewhat larger than it needs to be – so clear the worktop of all those other small kitchen appliances you’ve hardly used because you’re likely to use this one every day.

The sturdy Artisan warms up in a thrice and comes with a removable 1.4-litre water reservoir and a large used-capsule container with capacity for up to 14 expended Nespresso pods.

•Buy the KitchenAid Artisan Nespresso 5KES0503 from Amazon

The espresso extraction process is a breeze: lift the oversized lever, load your favourite blend of Nespresso, pull down on the lever, choose between the six pre-programmed extraction settings and hit the button. Setting one produces a short, powerful hit while setting six is for those who like a long, mild brew.

Do you like a choice of colours? Well this one is available in three sexy hues.

(Image credit: DeLonghi)

9. DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Pro A best buy for fans of frothy milk Specifications Width: 34cm Reservoir: 1.3 litre Frother: Yes Reasons to buy + Quality build + Good one-touch delivery + Settings can be personalised + Milk frother Reasons to avoid - Coffee not always as hot as we’d like Today's Best Deals AU $569 View at Amazon

Versatility lies at the heart of the appeal of this, the Nespresso Lattissima Pro by DeLonghi. And, before you’ve even brewed your first coffee the Italian unit makes a solid first impression with its clean stainless steel lines. We’re also fans of the digital display that sets out what sort of cup of coffee you’ll get in plain, no-nonsense terms. The Latte Machiatto has to be a personal highlight, but all the options are dependable. Cappuccino’s, incidentally, are tidy too.

On initial setup the appliance also seems to be pretty low-maintenance, with thankfully not much in the way of replenishment needed with a decent sized water capacity of 1.3 litres helping. Meanwhile, using the machine is actually more straightforward than the first impression you get from the manual.

•Buy the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Pro from John Lewis & Partners

Of course, the DeLonghi does use Nespresso pods, so there is a degree of waste generated, but the versatility factor comes in to play nicely in the way that you can personalise favourite drink settings. They're all here too, with the likes of flat whites and Americano’s being a popular choice with others who’ve tried its charms.

A highlight, however, is the proper frothed milk you get from the DeLonghi, and the journey to getting it is a simple one too, with a single-touch button press being all that stands between you and a quality cup of the white stuff. There’s also a self-cleaning feature, which means the milk frother can be steam cleaned as and when it’s needed.

While the coffee produced by the DeLonghi is mighty decent, we’d also like it to be a little hotter. There’s no cup warmer option either. However, that’s not enough to put us off its potential and the auto off feature is handy if you wander off and neglect to power down the machine.

10. Sage Creatista Uno Another sublime Sage coffee machine Specifications Width: 16.8cm Reservoir: 1.5 litre Frother: Yes Reasons to buy + Compact design + Simple push button controls + Fast heat up + Quality components Reasons to avoid - No digital display Today's Best Deals AU $429 View at Amazon

Fancy another Sage Nespresso machine in your life? Well, the Creatista Uno is a neat variation on the theme. This model comes in black, which really sets it apart from the multitude of silver models out there on the market. And, obviously, it’s also more than capable at producing coffee with similar levels of jet black goodness.

What we really like about this model is that it’s obviously very well put together and engineered to produce quality brews with ease. There are three pre-programmed coffee types on offer that puts a plentiful supply of 40ml Espresso and 110ml Lungo brews within very easy reach. The appeal is further compounded by the excellent milk frothing aspect of the device. Sage has a real knack of getting the milk frothing just right, and the results while you’re using this machine are no exception.

You get all the convenience factors of a decent coffee machine too, so the automatic cleaning function leaves a great impression. We’re also fans of the descaling system, which is a must-have if you live in a hard water area. Perhaps the most appealing aspect of this model though is its simplicity. There are no digital displays, just buttons, and they work to great effect. What’s more, this machine heats up really quickly, so it’s great for time-poor types. All in all, this is simple, stylish and a bit of a classic.