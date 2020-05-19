Best hair dryer 2020: quick, frizz-free drying for all hair types

Which hair dryer will make light work of the sometimes tedious and mundane job of the humble blow-dry? Which are easy to handle and make that shiny, frizz mane an obtainable day style? Well fear not, we’ve sought out the best hair dryers 2020 has to offer.

Dyson has really made a name for themselves in the styling world as of late. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is our pick of the bunch, and then there's Dyson's beautiful multi-styler hair tool that also dries, the Dyson AirWrap. Of course, before you spend your hard-earned cash, you should consider your budget and how often you blow-dry your hair…

How to choose the best hair dryer for you

A good hairdryer is an investment in terms of your personal style and the health of your hair. You need to consider the type of hair you have, whether it’s thick or thin, long or short, and what you want to achieve. Do you simply want it to dry your hair or do you want to use it for styling too?

Our hair is in its most fragile state when it’s wet, which is why it’s so important to choose the right hair dryer for you, and to take the necessary steps to protect your hair when drying it. This includes using heat protection spray, and always starting out on a low temperature when drying.

From here you can select a high temperature setting to style, without damaging your hair. Most dryers have a cold shot, designed to lock finished styles in place.

So check out our final list, which includes some old favourites that have been tried and tested, plus some of the newest models on the market that consumers are raving about.

Of course, only one hairdryer can take the crown of THE BEST on the market and that accolade goes to the Dyson Supersonic. Yes, it’s the most expensive on test but it’s also the best on the market – it made hairstyling a doddle – we achieved our chosen style quickly and comfortably with maximum shine, no frizz and we were able to listen to the radio while we dried too – a revelation!

The best hair dryers you can buy today

(Image credit: Dyson)

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Expensive but high-tech and an absolute joy to use Reasons to buy + High shine, frizz-free drying + Lightweight + Quiet + Stylish Reasons to avoid - More expensive than rivals

The fact that Dyson has put the Supersonic’s motor in the handle is a game-changer for hairdryer design. For users it means that the weight is better balanced – no arm ache with this sleekly styled beauty, and it won’t overheat at all either. Both the quietness and modest weight of just 618g are to be commended.

The Supersonic was an absolute joy to use. We loved it’s high-end stainless steel magnetic interface – the two differently sized nozzles and the diffuser just snap into place magnetically, so you can choose the direction and angle that’s best for your style. It’s super simple to use and boasts an in-built regulator so you’ll never overheat, and in turn damage, your hair. Using this our hair felt salon perfect – shiny and bouncy with absolutely no frizz. There’s no denying it’s expensive, but it is brilliant, and we think totally worth it.

(Image credit: GHD)

2. ghd Helios Hair Dryer The quicker, more professional way to blow dry Reasons to buy + Ionic technology + Quiet + Reliable brand Reasons to avoid - Not many attachments

The GHD Helios Hair Dryer is the brand’s newest addition to it’s hair styling range. The Helios is powerful and works with ionic technology to fight the frizz, so if you’re prone to flyaways, you can’t go wrong with GHD. If you’re looking for an investment, The Helios is set to last as it comes with a new brushless motor which promotes longer life as well as making it powerful and speeding up your drying/styling routine. Compared to other hair dryers, The Helios is said to have unique acoustic technology to make it quieter which is ideal if you live with other people.

(Image credit: Cloud Nine)

3. Cloud Nine Airshot Hair Dryer Get salon-quality blow-dry at home Reasons to buy + Variable temperature control + Cool shot for securing your style Reasons to avoid - None

Cloud Nine’s Airshot Hairdryer is designed to give you that salon fresh feeling at home. It comes with variable temperature control which adapts to your hair, protecting it from harsh blasts of hot air. Whether you’re wanting to dry it straight and sleek or with bouncy waves, the cool shot button will ensure your style is locked in place, whilst nourishing and protecting the cuticles. This product also features anti-static technology which deters frizz and flyaways.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

4. Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer Reliable and affordable style Reasons to buy + Affordable + Pretty design + Powerful Reasons to avoid - Not the newest model on the market

While Panasonic may not seem like a brand that mixes with hair care, this Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer works with super intelligent technology to lock in moisture and leave your hair feeling soft and smooth. This hair dryer comes with a quick dry nozzle for those who are short for time, and a diffuser for those of you who like to try different styles. The different speeds and temperatures can be selected based on the condition of your hair, with a setting called “healthy” which will dry your hair at 50 degrees for a far less harsh blow dry. Overall this hair dryer is nicely designed and great value for money!

5. ghd Aura Comfortable in the hand and loaded with features Reasons to buy + Ultra concentrated airflow for precise styling + Hair feels healthy and full of body Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The aura is a great looking hair dryer, which also feels like a professional hair tool in the hand. ‘Cool-Wall’ technology keeps the aura’s nozzle and casing cool to the touch, even when using the high heat setting, so you can move the nozzle as much as you like for a precise and comfortable blow dry. This tech combined with the focused airflow enabled us to achieve a sleek blow dry with healthy feeling hair that while full of natural body had minimal frizz. The ghd aura is set to a maximum airflow temperature of 137 degrees – optimum for styling without damage, so you don’t have to worry about heat damage. Highly recommended.

(Image credit: Remington)

6. Remington Proluxe Ionic Hairdryer The best budget blow-dry Reasons to buy + Affordable + Reliable brand + Style Shot feature Reasons to avoid - Not as premium as others on this list

The Remington PROluxe hair dryer promises 24 hours worth of salon-worthy hair thanks to a new intelligent OPTIheat technology and the unique Style Shot feature. Combined, these two technologies cleverly uses heat to shape, sculpt, and lock your style in place. The exclusive styling concentrator shape has been designed specifically to enhance airflow and heat distribution, allowing you to target the heat to where your hair needs it most.

We love that Remington is a reliable brand, and that this dryer is much more affordable than others on this list, making it the perfect budget option.

7. T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i A super precise, top looking hair dryer Reasons to buy + Shiny, frizz free drying + Perfect blow dry brush included Reasons to avoid - Difficult to grip

The T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i delivers a great blow-dry – the dryer felt like it was very gentle on our hair and the airflow was precise. This dryer is equipped with T3 Tormaline SoftAire with T3 Iron Generator technology, but all you really need to know is our hair was left shiny, without any visible frizz and felt incredibly healthy – result. The quality T3 barrel brush included with the dryer proved to be the perfect partner for a salon-worthy blow dry. The only snag with this great looking dryer is that when using it your hand can slip because the smooth handle surface, which looks great, can become difficult to grip as your hand gets warm.

