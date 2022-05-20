6 reasons why rest days are essential for workout progression

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether it’s regular gym workouts or training for a marathon, all fitness levels can benefit from a well-planned rest program and at least one day off from the training schedule each week. But what benefits can rest days offer?

We asked the fitness experts at LQ | Collagen to share their best advice about rest days and a few tips on making the most of them; after all, you don't have to sit around all day when you're having a rest day. Active recovery can and should include stretching, low-intensity work and even full-on workouts that target different areas than the one you are giving a rest.

Using massage guns and foam rollers are two of the most popular equipment used for active recovery. However, runners and cyclists should also consider other massage tools such as the Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots.

Here are six ways rest days are equally as important as workout days from a health point of view.

1. Encourages muscle recovery and improves strength

Any form of exercise has the ability to create microscopic tears in muscle fibres. To counteract this, the body rebuilds the muscles stronger. However, this process doesn't happen during workouts, only when you rest and especially when you sleep (more on this below).

Without rest days, your muscles can't recover and grow/adapt, so all your hard work will be wanted. Worse still, by constantly working out, you can get injured and miss workouts, further stalling your progress. Therefore, it's important to have enough rest to allow muscles to repair and strengthen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Prevents injury

As mentioned above, it is essential to remember that rest is integral to injury prevention. Not resting adequately can lead to minor injuries becoming major ones, and overdoing workouts can lead to muscles and joints suffering from overuse. Stretching and different recovery methods can help alleviate some of the symptoms, but no technology can replace rest (yet).

3. Improves performance

Adequate rest allows the body to conserve and restore energy levels. Enhanced energy levels contribute to greater quality in each training session, helping to aid performance levels.

(Image credit: Polar Elektro)

4. Maintains focus

Although the mental health benefits of exercise are well documented and accepted, taking a planned day or two out can assist with mental clarity. The break from training helps your brain relax and encourages focus and energy.

5. Aid a good night’s sleep

When you exercise, especially when you run, it can confuse the body, especially if there isn't any apparent danger you're running from. This can elevate levels of the stress hormone cortisol, making you feel irritable and restless. Ensuring that you rest will help stabilise both heart rate and alertness and help you sleep soundly.

6. Allows the immune system to work effectively

When our bodies experience intense activity and training, our immune systems work on overdrive to repair muscles and joints. Without proper rest periods, the immune system is unable to repair correctly, resulting in both inflammation and injury.