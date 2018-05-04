Star Wars Day: 10 reasons why Star Wars is better than Star Trek

Previous Next 1/10

Lightsabers beat phasers any day of the week

Seriously, who would choose a phaser over a lightsaber if they were given the choice? Lightsabers look cooler, can repel particle-beam fire and can be customised heavily with different hilt and blade types, as well as imbued with various colours and qualities dependent on the crystal selected.

The phaser on the other hand offers absolutely zero defensive potential and is essentially just a glorified stun gun. If a phaser wielder went up against a lightsaber wielder then the former would squeeze off a few shots that would be instantly deflected by the latter's saber, after which the Trekker would be immediately cut down, being split in half along with their naff-looking space pistol in one fell blow.