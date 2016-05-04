10 cool gadgets to help anyone survive a trip to the North Pole

Previous Next 2/11

Suunto Traverse GPS watch

Should you choose to undertake one of the most challenging treks on Earth, then there's one vital element you need to add to your pre-adventure list: a GPS device. Out there in the wild you're going to be traversing a white wonderland void of any real landmark so you're going to need GPS to navigate the great white void. So what better way to keep on track than a funky yet sturdy wearable?

Along with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, the Suunto Traverse offers a heart rate monitor to ensure your body is holding up to the strain and the ability to track pace, distance and calories burned. It also comes in orange. Because fashion.

Price: £245.25

Buy Suunto Traverse GPS watch