Why the cube method is your best chance to improve strength and avoid muscle-building plateaus

If you’ve been grinding away in the gym but your muscle gains have hit a wall, it happens. Strength training isn’t just about lifting heavy—it’s about smart programming and knowing when to switch things up.

At the core of every solid strength plan are the big three: squats , deadlifts , and the bench press . Master these, and you’re on your way to building serious muscle. But what if you’ve been hitting all three, training hard, and still not seeing results? That’s where the cube method comes in.

Designed to help you break through plateaus and build strength without burnout, this powerlifting-inspired system cycles intensity and volume throughout the week, keeping your muscles challenged and adapting. The result? More size, more strength, and no more frustrating stalls in your progress.

If you’re ready to try something new and shake things up for the better, then the cube method could be exactly what you need.

What is the cube method?

Created by Brandon Lilly , a world-class powerlifter with a 2,000+ pound total across squat, deadlift, and bench press, the cube method is a 10-week powerlifting system designed to help you build serious strength—without burning out.

“To do the cube method, you’ll rotate heavy, rep, and explosive days, targeting your weak points and improving them,” explains Sergii Putsov, Olympic Weightlifting Coach And Fitness Expert . “It takes the guesswork out of training by balancing intensity, volume, and recovery, so you can maximize gains while lowering your risk of injury.”

Bottom line? The cube method is a proven system to help you lift heavier, build strength faster, and avoid those annoying plateaus that slow down your progress.

Why should I incorporate the cube method into my training?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plateaus can be seriously frustrating, and injuries? They’re a whole other level of annoying. That’s where the cube method steps in, offering a balanced, safe approach to building strength without burning out.

“Unlike conventional linear periodisation, where you gradually ramp up the intensity and your weights week after week before a deload, the cube method switches up the intensity every week,” explains Sergii. “This method keeps you progressing without overwhelming your central nervous system, which can lead to fatigue, burnout, and even injury if pushed too hard.”

By alternating between heavy, moderate rep, and explosive days, the cube method allows for constant progress while reducing the risk of overtraining. Heavy days focus on max strength, rep days hit muscle endurance and explosive days build speed and power—each targeting different aspects of strength without taxing your body too much.

In essence, the cube method is designed to help you build maximum strength, explosive power, and muscular endurance—all at once. “It's a well-loved system in the fitness community for making long-term strength and power gains," says Sergii. Intrigued? Here’s how you do it.

How do I implement the cube method?

Ready to get started with the cube method? Sergii explains that it’s all about following a simple four-week cycle that alternates intensity across the three big lifts—bench press, squat, and deadlift.

“Train each lift once per week, and use the fourth week for a de-load to recover,” says Sergii. “This structure follows a three-week cycle of varying intensity, then a de-load week to let your body recover.”

Want to find that sweet spot? Here’s how to break it down each week:

Day 1 (Heavy Day): Focus on low reps (1-4) at 85-90% of your 1RM for the main lift.

Day 2 (Rep Day): Work on moderate reps (6-12) at 75-80% of your 1RM.

Day 3 (Explosive Day): Go for low reps (1-3) at 60-70% of your 1RM. The goal here? Bar speed and explosive power.

Day 4 (Accessory Day): Finish strong with accessory exercises that target weak points or support muscle groups.

Each session should start with the primary lift for the day, followed by at least three accessory exercises. For example, here’s how your first few weeks could look:

Week 1: Heavy squats, rep bench press, and speed deadlifts.

Week 2: Heavy bench press, rep deadlifts, and speed squats.

Week 3: Heavy deadlifts, rep squats, and speed bench press.

Week 4: De-load week.

“Some people prefer running the cycle for up to 12 weeks, gradually increasing weights each cycle,” says Sergii. “The key is to prioritise form, speed, and recovery—and don’t max out every session. Recovery is just as important as pushing yourself.”

How do I schedule my training correctly using the cube method?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest mistakes in training is poor structure. To get the most out of the cube method, it’s crucial to balance your weekly sessions between heavy lifting, repetition-based work, and speed training—all focusing on the three big lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

“Proper intensity cycling and progressive load are the main goals here,” explains Sergii. The key is to manage volume and recovery properly so you can continue making progress.

On speed days, it’s all about bar speed and technique—don’t just rush through reps. This ensures you're getting the most out of each session while staying safe and effective.

Is there anything I need to look out for when doing the cube method?

When you're feeling strong and on a roll, it's easy to get carried away. But the secret to success with the cube method is sticking to the weekly rotation of intensity levels. Lilly designed this system to build maximum strength while focusing on hypertrophy.

So, trust the process, stick to the structure of heavy days, rep days, and explosive days, and be patient. You’ll see progress in strength and size without the risk of burnout.

