This rugged The North Face bag looks expensive, but it costs just £47, and I'd totally buy it before heading back to university

When heading off to university, the obvious bag choices usually involve laptop compartments, canvas totes or whatever happens to be trending on campus.

But The North Face’s Base Camp Dry Bag makes a surprisingly strong case for something a little different.

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Originally designed for outdoor adventures, the 18-litre dry bag could easily become a student’s everyday companion.

It is compact enough to carry books, gym kit, and daily essentials, yet tough enough to handle everything from rainy commutes to weekend escapes.

It combines the rugged appeal of The North Face’s famous outdoor gear with a price that won’t make a student loan disappear.

The 18-litre version costs £60, while the smaller 12-litre model drops the price even further to just £47.

The North Face Base Camp Dry Bag - 12L: £47 at The North Face The smaller 12-litre version delivers the same rugged, waterproof design in a more compact package. Made from recycled polyester with a TPU coating, it features a roll-top closure, an IPX7 waterproof rating and a removable shoulder strap, making it ideal for daily commutes, gym trips and weekend adventures.

For that money, you get a bag made from 300D recycled polyester with a TPU coating and non-PFC durable water-repellent finish, alongside an IPX7 waterproof rating.

In practical terms, that means unexpected downpours, muddy trails and accidental puddle encounters are far less of a concern.

The roll-top design helps keep contents protected, while the reinforced base adds durability where cheaper everyday bags often start to fail.

There is also a Hypalon collar for easier rolling, daisy chain webbing for attaching extra gear and a removable padded shoulder strap for more comfortable carrying.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Available in The North Face’s distinctive outdoor-inspired colourways, it looks more adventurous than the sea of generic backpacks found on university campuses.

It is the sort of bag that works equally well heading to lectures, cycling across town or disappearing for a weekend camping trip.

While many back-to-school purchases are designed to last a year or two, this gear could stick around much longer.

A waterproof, hard-wearing bag from a brand with The North Face’s outdoor heritage for £47 is a rare combination, making the Base Camp Dry Bag one of the more interesting alternatives for students heading back to campus.