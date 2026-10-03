This modern walkie talkie makes my inner kid scream "I want!"

Quick Summary The Poclink Motion Ultra is a hybrid walkie-talkie that uses 4G LTE for long-distance communication and analogue radio when there's no mobile coverage. It also adds GPS location sharing, SOS alerts, group calling and a claimed lifetime SIM option with no monthly fees.

There are certain gadgets that make you wonder why someone didn't build them years ago. The Poclink Motion Ultra is one of them: it's basically the walkie-talkie you remember from childhood, rebuilt for a world where we expect our gadgets to have GPS, mobile connectivity and enough intelligence to know when one connection isn't available. I want one.

Traditional walkie-talkies are brilliant until you and the person you're trying to reach are no longer within radio range, while a smartphone isn't exactly ideal when you're skiing, cycling or hiking in miserable weather. The Motion Ultra tries to bridge that gap by combining 4G LTE with analogue radio, switching between the two depending on what's available.

A walkie-talkie built for the real world

When LTE coverage is available, the Motion Ultra can communicate over the mobile network, effectively removing the normal range limitation of a walkie-talkie. When there's no cellular connection, it can switch to analogue radio, with Poclink claiming up to 20 miles of range in favourable open conditions. Actual range will depend heavily on terrain and surroundings.

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Poclink has given the Motion Ultra two large push-to-talk buttons that can be operated by feel, plus a rotary control for things such as volume and channel selection. It's IP67-rated, weighs around 100g and is designed to work down to -20°C, with mounting options for helmets, handlebars and backpacks.

There's plenty going on inside, too. The Motion Ultra supports GPS location sharing, one-touch SOS alerts and geofencing, while its LTE mode can handle groups of up to 1,000 users. There's also a five-person full-duplex mode, so conversations don't have to follow the old-school "over" and "over" walkie-talkie format.

The 2,000mAh battery charges over USB-C, while Bluetooth means it can also double as a music or podcast player. There's even noise reduction intended to keep voices intelligible when you're wearing a helmet or dealing with strong wind.

Poclink Motion: The Next-Gen Hybrid Sports Communicator - YouTube Watch On

The other thing that makes the Motion Ultra interesting is its connectivity. Poclink says the device comes with a lifetime-free global SIM plan covering more than 80 countries, currently.

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The Motion Ultra is currently being offered through Kickstarter, with the source listing two units at $399 and estimated shipping from November 2026.

For anyone who grew up treating a pair of chunky walkie-talkies as the height of technological sophistication, the idea of getting that same feeling from something with LTE, GPS, SOS and a USB-C port is pretty hard to resist.