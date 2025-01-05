Decathlon takes ergonomic design and affordability to the next level with its new home gym equipment range

Having high-quality, space-efficient fitness solutions at home isn’t just a luxury in 2025; it’s a necessity. Decathlon’s new range embodies this ethos, proving that you don’t need to compromise on performance or price to achieve your fitness goals.

As we kick off the new year, fitness goals are at the top of many people's minds. But let’s face it, achieving those goals often comes down to convenience and access. Decathlon, a brand known for democratising fitness, is stepping up once again with a new range of home gym equipment designed to make high-quality workouts accessible to everyone.

With its new treadmill, rowing machine and exercise bike, the brand has married ergonomic design with affordability, creating solutions that fit both your lifestyle and your living space. The best part? You can get all three machines for roughly the same price as a single Peloton Bike+ (approx. £1,700/ $2,108/ AU$3,393).

The new range certainly uses space cleverly. The Compact Run 100 treadmill is a prime example, offering a 45 x 120cm running surface that folds both vertically and horizontally. This treadmill is as much a space-saver as it is a fitness powerhouse (so to speak), with speed settings from 1–14km/h and 30 pre-set programs to keep routines varied and engaging.

Similarly, the Training Rower 900 and Training Bike 900 are engineered with efficiency in mind. The rower, co-developed with Olympic medallists Laura Tarantola and Claire Bové, boasts a sleek, streamlined design and a smooth 6kg flywheel. Meanwhile, the bike offers a customisable setup and a 13kg magnetic flywheel capable of reaching up to 1000 watts of resistance.

Decathlon’s new range integrates with popular fitness apps like Zwift, Kinomap, and their proprietary E-connected app. Even though the company’s app isn’t on par with Zwift, it’s a cost-effective (i.e. free) option for those on a budget. Plus, from tracking your heart rate to simulating real-world cycling climbs, the tech capabilities of these machines rival those of far pricier alternatives.

To learn more about the new range and see how they’re revolutionising home workouts, visit Decathlon today (Training Rower 900, Training Bike 900).

All three machines come with a 5-year frame warranty, 2-year parts and labour coverage, and spare parts availability for up to 10 years.

