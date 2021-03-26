Wahl Rapid Clip review: the ultimate home hair clippers

Legendary clipper brand, Wahl, has quite the history. Founded in 1919 by American Leo J. Wahl, the company prides itself as being the first in the world to invent and patent the electric hair clipper. Today, the firm remains at the forefront of the grooming industry and claims to produce tools used by over 90% of Barbers.



But what about us ol’ amateurs sitting alone in lockdown with Mop Top ‘dos that would put The Beatles to shame? Luckily, Wahl produces some of the best consumer hair clippers that we can use from the comfort of our own homes, too. The brand’s most recent release is the Rapid Clip - a close-trimming hair clipper designed to work around the contours of the head for an easier, quicker cut.

We’ve given the clippers a whirl the past week to find out if they can match the pro trimming tools you’d find in the salon. Here goes...

(Image credit: Future)

Wahl Rapid Clip Review: Price And Availability

The Wahl Rapid Clip was first released during the midst of the pandemic in August 2020 and is still available to buy now with an RRP of £49.99. A quick google, though, and you’re likely to pick them up from some online retailer for a few pounds cheaper.

In the box you’ll get the cordless clipper, 10 comb attachments (#0.5-8mm), one right and left ear taper comb (#0.7-25mm), a pair of scissors, a barber comb and a styling comb, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and a decent quality travel bag to store it all in.

(Image credit: Future)

Wahl Rapid Clip Review: Design

The Wahl Rapid Clip hair clippers’ design harps back to the more classic aesthetic of traditional barber clippers, and we love it. The silver accents on the black body are a nice touch. We particularly like the old school-style rocker switch on the side, which acts as the on/off button. It’s all very minimal but without looking boring, and will definitely make you look like more of a pro while using them, even if you’re really not.



The clipper body has a good weight to it: it’s perhaps a little heavier than your standard clipper set, but still light enough to use for longer periods. The added weight also means it doesn’t feel cheap in the hand.

Packed with precision ground blades, an adjustable taper lever and 10 combs for a wider variety of cutting lengths, the Rapid Clip has just about every short hair style covered, and you can even do fades with the bundled taper combs. It can also be used cordless or corded, which scores it big marks for ease of use.

(Image credit: Future)

Wahl Rapid Clip Review: Performance

Where the Rapid Clip really comes into its own is performance.

During use, we found that the device has a good overall ergonomic feel thanks to its slim, curved handle that ensures a great grip and a well-balanced performance. It cuts where it should without being phased by thicker hair and is also super comfortable to use.

Precision is top notch and we just cannot fault it. The close-cutting stainless steel blades feed the hair in one swipe. In fact, we might even go as far as saying they are a little too sharp. We say that because many people who make a purchase of the Rapid Clip are likely to be amateurs, or people who have never even used an electric clipper before. And so we advise beginners to be extremely careful when using these clippers - especially upon first use when you’ve not adapted to how sharp the blades are.

Nevertheless, this clipper cuts hair exceptionally well, leaving everything looking smooth and even thanks to the lightweight, compact design, which makes it easy to work around the contours of the head, quickly.

When it comes to battery power, Wahl’s Rapid Clip are fully charged within three hours and offer 120 minutes of cordless run time, which is by far enough - even to cover a family hair cutting session.

(Image credit: Future)

Wahl Rapid Clip Review: Verdict

The Wahl Rapid Clip is by far one of the best home hair clippers out there. It’s got a great classic style, it’s ergonomic and easy to use and best of all it’s got the precision to cut hair the way you want it, effortlessly. And with an RRP of under £50, we can’t think of a better clipper to splash your cash on.

