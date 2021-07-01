The North Face Women’s Venture 2 Jacket review

The North Face Venture 2 Jacket is an excellent, highly waterproof shell to keep you dry in any weather. As the best waterproof jackets should be, It’s packable, stylish and transitions seamlessly from hiking trails to the city. At $99 (£85/AU$220), the Venture 2 is an affordable and highly practical rain jacket that will last years.

If you’re looking for a versatile rain coat that can keep up with your activity level, whether you’re a runner, biker, hiker, camper or just need something to commute to work in on rainy days, this jacket is a great option.

North Face Venture 2 Jacket Review: Design

As always, North Face put its deep knowledge of weather conditions and the great outdoors into the design of the Venture 2. This jacket ranks among their most waterproof products thanks to the rip-stop nylon material. It’s also fully windproof, which makes this a great option for hiking and camping when you don’t know what the weather forecast holds.

Pit zips offer an option to air things out if you get too warm in the jacket, which may be a concern on a hot or humid day. Despite claims that the fabric is breathable, one of the costs of full water- and wind-proofing is airflow. While the jacket will definitely keep you dry, don’t expect to stay totally cool if you’re moving a lot or the temperature is rising.

For travel, the jacket folds neatly into one of the front zipper pockets, creating a zippered pouch that’s easy to toss into a suitcase, daypack or purse.

North Face Venture 2 Jacket Review: Performance and Comfort

The jacket is medium weight for a raincoat, and has a relaxed fit. It’s certainly not form-fitting and not quite baggy, but there is space for layering on chilly days.

The length is appropriate for hiking, biking and running, as it sits above your waist and won’t restrict movement. Velcro covering down the length of the zipper and a cinch cord around the hem also adds to the wind resistance and helps keep the jacket in place on the move.

With 12 diverse color options, which range from Horizon Red to Sulfur Spring Green, there’s a style of the Venture 2 to match every mood and wardrobe.

For rainy days, you can easily flip up the hood and adjust it either on the sides or with a back-of-the-head cinch cord. The hood stays in place well and keeps the drizzle from your eyes. A stiff front visor adds extra rain protection.

The jacket’s material is a bit stiffer and noisier than jackets that don’t boast the same waterproof and windproof qualities. It’s also a slightly heavier material than more breathable jackets, but still weighs in at less than 11 ounces.

North Face Venture 2 Jacket Review: The Verdict

The North Face Venture 2 is an all-around great rain jacket for reliable water protection and fit. The adjustable hood, room for layers, pit zips and cinch cord hem means that this jacket is versatile enough to wear year-round. Best of all, this jacket lives up to North Face’s promises of a strong waterproof and windproof rating.

On the downside, the Venture 2 material feels a bit stiffer and can be loud if you’re moving a lot. It’s not the most breathable jacket and can get pretty steamy on hot or humid days. The pit zippers offer a little relief but aren’t the easiest to open and close when you have the jacket on.

