SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review: the perfect gaming headset for PlayStation

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review - key specs (Image credit: Steelseries) Compatibility: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, Google Stadia Controller

Drivers: 40 mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Wireless: Yes

Battery life: 24 hours

Mic: Bi-directional ClearCast

Weight: 352 g (12.4 oz)

Connectivity: USB Type-C

Price: $150 (£160)

SteelSeries is a regular when it comes to the best gaming headsets , so it’s safe to say we expected a lot from the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless.

With 20 years of experience in producing gaming accessories and the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless having won best gaming headset at the T3 Awards 2020, SteelSeries have a pretty good track record so far.

At $150 or £159.99, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless are a much more affordable option than the Arctis Pro Wireless, and they're built specifically with PlayStation gamers in mind.

We have previously reviewed a close relative of the 7P, the SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless which were designed for the Xbox Series X|S. We considered that headset to be one of the best pairs of gaming headsets. Living up to the name, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless are brilliantly designed and sound excellent too. If you’re tempted to buy these headphones, find out what we thought when we gave the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless a go.

In T3's review, we will look at everything about the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless from their design, comfort and battery life to audio quality and performance. But first, take a look at the trailer for the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless to get a feel for them and to find out about the headset's main features.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review: design and setup

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset has a steel headband with an elasticated velcro strap to easily tighten or loosen it. Using velcro to fasten the strap means that you will be able to fit the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless perfectly to your head. It will also mean that if more than one person uses them, you'll quickly be able to readjust the headset each time.

You can buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless in black or white, with blue detailing on the elastic strap to match the PlayStation 5.

(Image credit: Future)

The earcups on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless are well-cushioned and made from breathable fabric, we had no problems wearing them for long periods of time. Although a little on the heavy side, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless didn’t feel heavy at all when you are wearing them. In fact, after a while, it was easy to forget they were even there. Aesthetically, you might feel uncomfortable wearing the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless out in public, but they aren’t offensively bulky either. There are more comfortable and better-looking headsets out there but the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset does a great job.

On the left earcup, there’s a volume dial, mic mute button (with a light on the mic to show it's activated), audio inputs, Micro USB charging port and the retractable microphone. On the right earcup, you’ll find the power button and sidetone dial to adjust the mic monitoring. Being able to adjust the volume at which your voice is fed back to you is a great feature that will especially please streamers. All of the controls on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless earcups are easy to access and placed intuitively.

In the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless box, there’s a USB-C wireless dongle, a USB-C to USB-A adaptor cable, an audio cable, the MicroSD charging cable, and the user guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset is simple. You just need to power them on, plug the dongle into the USB cable, and then plug that into your PlayStation. The cable is quite long which seems unnecessary and might look at bit messy depending on your setup, but that’s just a minor criticism.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset is versatile and works with a range of different devices, thanks to the USB-C dongle. To use the headphones with a PC, Android or Nintendo Switch, plug the dongle straight into the device and start playing. If you are looking for Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless won't give you that as they aren't dual-wireless.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review: audio and performance

Ideally tuned for gaming, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset has 40mm drivers which are good quality. Overall, the sound could be punchier but there’s an excellent and controlled dynamic range varying from 20 to 20,000Hz, so lows are well-defined while highs are really crisp. When it comes to gaming, the audio from the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless does a fantastic job, successfully emulating 360-degree audio to make you feel really inside the action, and giving you a good idea of where objects are located within the game.

For those wanting to use the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset on a PC, the software lets you set up your own sound profile where you can customise the equaliser settings according to your own preferences.

(Image credit: Future)

We wouldn’t particularly recommend the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless to replace your headphones when it comes to music though.

Having listened to a range of different genres, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless lacked the level of clarity that other pairs have managed to nail, especially in comparison to the best wireless headphones. If you wanted a pair that can do both, maybe consider ones like the JBL Quantum One headset from our best gaming headsets.

The Discord-certified ClearCast mic is noise-cancelling and impressed with how well it filters the sound, it doesn’t pick up much external noise at all. The retractable design isn’t to everyone’s taste but it does tuck away quite neatly.

Claiming to last about 24 hours of use, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset is fantastic for battery life, helped by the auto-off feature which conserves battery life when you aren't using them. If you use them all day every day, you might find they only last a couple of days but in a week of moderate use, we found the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless only really needed charging once. If you did get caught short, they didn't take much time to recharge either.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Although significantly cheaper than the Arctis Pro, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset is still quite expensive which might make you think twice about buying them, but we think this headset is worth it.

They are really easy to use, you can literally take the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless out of the box and start playing. They satisfy the need for comfort and great sound in a headset that feels sturdy but light when you are wearing them. On top of that, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless microphone filters noise well so others can only hear your voice, cutting out disruptive noises like the road or a TV. Granted you might want a pair that you can use for music as well, but if you’re just looking for a gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless won’t disappoint.

Although perfectly matched for PlayStation 4 and 5 gamers, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless will nevertheless be a fantastic choice for using with your PC, Android or Nintendo Switch. We would highly recommend the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless gaming headset.