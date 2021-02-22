Oral-B Pro 2 2500 review

If there’s one thing Oral-B is good at, it’s catering for all kinds of users, especially when it comes to accessibility. The dental hygiene company flogs a huge range of electric toothbrushes with price tags ranging from the cheap-as-chips £10 models right up to the gum-bleeding £250 offerings.

The Pro 2 2500 is obviously at the bottom end of that spectrum, priced at just £33 on Amazon at the moment for the cheapest option, but that doesn’t mean it’s by any means sub-par. It might not possess the glitz and the glam of Oral-B’s smart iO series, but it does still pack a powerful punch and shouldn't be overlooked, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Here’s what we have to say about the Pro 2 2500 and if it’s worth parting your cash for, even at this relatively low price.

Oral-b Pro 2 2500: Price And Availability

The Oral-B Pro 2 2500 was launched in 2017 with an RRP of £79.99. It’s still available today and can be picked up for £33-40, depending on where you shop. It's available in black, pink, white or blue colour options.

In the box, you’ll find the rechargeable toothbrush handle, a charging station and one CrossAction brush head. It also ships with a pretty handy travel case, which isn’t as fancy as some of the premium designs bundled with other Oral-B brushes on the market but it does its job of keeping the handle and two brush heads safe and secure during transit.

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-b Pro 2 2500: Design

Let’s get one thing straight, you're not going to be blown away by the Pro 2 2500’s design. Because the toothbrush’s main body is a glossy white material coupled with a coloured rubber grip (our model was pink) that runs top to bottom down the brush handle, it does look a little cheap.

Ergonomically, however, is where this toothbrush excels. The handle feels light and slim in the hand. It's still large enough so you can grip onto it easily without it feeling too chunky, which we can imagine - from a design perspective - is no easy feat.

Utilising the same head attachments as most other modern Oral-B toothbrushes, the Pro 2 2500 is great at getting into those hard to reach areas thanks to the smaller-sized rotating heads.

Another clever design feature is the LED pressure sensor on the back of the handle. This cleverly notifies you if you’re brushing too hard – but more on that later.

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-b Pro 2 2500: Cleaning And Performance

The first thing we should note about the Pro 2 2500’s cleaning performance is its “Sensitive mode” which can be accessed by double pressing the on button. This actions the motor to deliver fewer movements per second to the brush head, offering a far less intensive brushing experience. This is ideal if you have sensitive teeth and gums, or would like to prevent your gum line from receding.

It's common knowledge these days, but everyone is recommended to spend two full minutes cleaning their teeth. As a nod to this, the Oral-B Pro 2 2500 provides an audible warning via a slight pause in the brush motor every 30 seconds. This acts as a cue during brushing for you to change your focus between the four different quadrants in your gob: upper right, upper left, lower right and lower left. It’s a nice touch that works really well.

Another neat design feature is the rear-mounted pressure sensor, which illuminates red to tell you you’re applying too much force and pressure to the teeth during cleaning. Acting as a visual indicator, it really helps to make you more aware of any bad brushing habits you've fallen into thus reducing the chance of you doing any damage to the teeth. It’s a simple yet clever design detail that works exceptionally well and helps you to brush your teeth the way your dentist would want.

In terms of battery life, the Pro 2 2500 performs pretty well, especially when compared to its predecessor, the Pro 2500, which was powered by a Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery. Thankfully, the latest generation Pro 2 has been upgraded with a Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) power source, which vastly improves running performance. Where the first generation lasted for around a week per charge, the Pro 2 2500 is able to manage just over two weeks, which will prove handy, especially for those who can’t charge their brushes in their bathrooms. It does take a good full day to charge, though so it's worth keeping that in mind.

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-b Pro 2 2500: Verdict

The Oral-B Pro 2 2500 doesn’t hit the mark in terms of innovation, but that’s not really why you’d be buying a £33 electric toothbrush, surely? It’s evidently missing the smarts of its pricer counterparts but it’s still a fantastic bit of kit for the money - offering anyone in need of a new electric toothbrush the basics: good brushing performance, great design and exceptional value. For under £40, it’s difficult to fault.

