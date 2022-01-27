NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: a robust running machine jam-packed with features

In this NordicTrack Commercial 2950 review, we’ll give you our honest opinion on everything about the treadmill, from setup and assembly, build quality and design, as well as features, performance and noise levels.

The Commercial 2950 is one of the best treadmills we’ve ever used. Whether you’re new to running or a seasoned pro, this treadmill is a solid investment – provided you have the space and budget for it.

If you are seeking more affordable options, however, take a look at our best cheap treadmills for indoor runners on a tight budget.

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Price and availability

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 is available to buy now from NordicTrack UK, NordicTrack US and NordicTrack AUS for a recommended retail price of $2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,999.

It’s certainly in the higher price bracket for home running machines, but what you get in return is a commercial grade, high performing treadmill that is built to last.

(Image credit: Amazon)

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Set up and build quality

It takes about 45 minutes to set up the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill but because of its size (201” x 99” x 170”) and weight (337lbs / 152kg) it’s a two-person job.

Make no mistake - this is a well-designed and sturdy bit of kit, which wouldn’t be out of place in a commercial gym (hence the name).

It has a large 22” touchscreen display with crisp graphics and two 3” speakers, as well as dual fans. It has ‘easy access’ incline and speed buttons on the console as well as an emergency stop button. The running machine also has one-touch controls so you can quickly adjust your speed from 0 to 12mph during a workout, and incline to 15% or decline to -3%.

To get going, simply hit the Start button or tap the responsive screen to select a live or on-demand workout (available via the iFit app as part of a 30-day trial, subscription needed thereafter).

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill has a powerful 4.25 continuous horsepower (CHP) motor and big 2.5” rear rollers, for a smooth and quiet run.

Another highlight of the treadmill is you can easily customize the console height so that the display, fans and heart rate sensors are in the perfect position for you. The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill comes with a lifetime frame warranty, 10-year motor warranty, 2-year parts and labor (upon warranty registration within 28 days of purchase).

(Image credit: Amazon)

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Design and display

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is the king of treadmills, with a 201” x 99” x 170” footprint that wouldn’t be out of place at your local gym. You will need a big space to house it, and it is commanding in both size and design. But the good bit is that despite its bulk, it is foldable and comes with a SpaceSaver EasyLift Assist system, which helps to lift and fold the deck up.

The tread deck itself has a spacious 22” x 60” belt that is thick and springy thanks to FlexSelect Cushioning. This makes the surface feel a bit like a firm road run, while being gentle on the joints and bones.

One of the major draws of the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is the large 22” touchscreen display, which is intuitive to navigate and has one-touch controls to quickly customize your workout.

The console has two big speakers and two fans at the front, and space for two water bottles or a phone. The running machine also has multiple handrails, two to the side of the display and above the tread deck. The machine comes with a wireless iFit Bluetooth chest strap, for heart rate monitoring.

(Image credit: Amazon)

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Features

One of our favorite things about the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is the vast array of classes to try. There are 40 pre-programmed ones, as well as daily lives and over 16,000 on-demand classes. You need an iFit membership in order to access online content, but you get a 30-day free trial with your purchase. The cost of an iFit subscription is $39 / £29 / 72 AUD a month.

The 22” touchscreen has crisp graphics and is responsive and easy to use. The console is ‘iFit Coach enabled’ which means you can get going with workouts, replicate real life routes with Google Maps, compete with friends and family and customize your training to suit your health and fitness goals.

Another big draw is the 4.25 CHP motor, which has continuous power even at high incline. If you can keep up, you can reach speeds of 14mph at 15% incline! Indeed the huge decline and incline range makes the treadmill worth the high price alone. This is a big pull for anyone who likes pushing themselves with hills or interval training. What’s more, the 15% incline feels the same as walking up a flight of stairs, so you could even use the treadmill in a similar way to a Stairmaster in this mode.

As you’d expect, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 tracks all the health and fitness data you need: decline/incline, time elapsed and remaining, calories burned, distance, speed, vertical feet climbed, pace (minutes/mile), lap number and heart rate. You can monitor your heart via the dual EKG CardioGrip pulse sensors on the handlebars, or with the free iFit Bluetooth chest strap that comes with the treadmill.

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Performance

As one might hope from a commercial-grade treadmill, the NordicTrack 2950 performs brilliantly and delivers on style and function.

The incline and decline range is one of the highlights of the treadmill – this kind of hill training is really good for recruiting muscles in different ways, burning calories and boosting cardiovascular (heart) health and fitness, according to a study in the Asian Journal of Sports Medicine .

Noise-wise, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill has ‘Whisper Quiet’ technology, so even when you’re running at full speed it omits minimal noise. We tested noise levels with a decibel (dB) counter and had the following results:

1-mile walk: 60 dB - the same as a conversation

2.5-mile jog at leisurely pace with incline and decline and different speeds: 75 dB – similar to the noise of a vacuum cleaner

2.5 mile run at max speed: 80 dB - the equivalent to a lawn mower

Guided hiking workout: 80 dB - the equivalent to a lawn mower

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is super easy to start and stop, and the anti-slip tread on the side helps with traction.

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill review: Verdict

Should you buy NordicTrack Commercial 2950? It’s on the higher end of the price range for treadmills, but if you can afford it this is a well-designed, high performing running machine that is built to last a lifetime.

Dare we say it, this might be the best treadmill we’ve ever run on. Big on design, performance and features, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill offers bang for your buck on every level. Just be sure you have room to house this beast of a machine, which takes up 201” x 99” x 170” floor space.

With amazing decline and incline ranges (-6-15%), speeds of up to 12mph, and a quiet but powerful 4.25 CHP motor, this treadmill pushes you to your limits, and that’s before you’ve even got started on the thousands of on-demand and live classes via the iFit app (for which a subscription needed).

The 22” touchscreen is a huge draw with its crisp graphics and intuitive controls, and you’ll never get bored with the wealth of iFit’s online content to smash through.