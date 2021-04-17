Layla Hybrid mattress review: comfort on both sides of the bed

The Layla Hybrid mattress uses a hybrid mix of both springs and memory foam to achieve the right level of comfort. It also provides hybrid comfort: one side offers firmer support, while the other gives a softer feel. If you decide you need a little more support or a little more comfort, you don’t need to buy a new mattress – you can simply flip sides to create the best mattress firmness for you.

A slight downside of the Layla Hybrid mattress is that its depth (13 inches) makes it more cumbersome than other mattresses. The mattress comes rolled up in a duffle bag with special shoulder straps for easier transport, but the Queen size weighs a cool 104 lbs. Even with the straps, I was barely able to push it through my door, let alone carry it up the stairs. If you’re planning on using the mattress in a second-story (or higher) bedroom, bribe your friends and neighbors beforehand. You’re going to need the help.

Layla Hybrid mattress review: design

The Layla Hybrid mattress is made from a mix of polyester, rayon, viscose and Lycra, and contains a nylon belt. Mattress weight varies by size: Twin (67 lbs), Twin XL (78 lbs), Full (88 lbs), Queen (104 lbs), King (128 lbs) and Cal King (127 lbs).

The Layla Hybrid comes with optional add-ons such as pillows, sheets, and a mattress foundation, each of which is available for an additional fee. The mattress cover itself is a neutral gray, which gives the Layla Hybrid a cool, modern look. The feature I was most excited to try was the dual firmness. One side of the mattress provides added firmness, while the other has a softer, more comfortable feel.

The soft side of this mattress is made up of a 2.5-inch copper-gel memory foam layer, a 2-inch layer of max airflow support foam, and a six-inch layer featuring Layla’s individually wrapped coil system. The firm side boasts a 1-inch copper-gel memory foam later and a 1.5-inch layer of max airflow support foam in addition to the coil system.

The mattress cover is made of soft, breathable fabric and contains a zipper for easy removal. According to Layla, the copper-gel memory foam layers contain rapid cooling and body heat transfer mechanisms, variable support for deep compression areas, and antimicrobial odor control. The max airflow support foam layers include deep channels for maximum cooling and Layla’s surface modification technology, which provides customized support. The Infinity Edge Individually Wrapped Coils system contains pocketed coils for maximum motion control and a double coil perimeter for superior edge support.

The central infinity edge coils are sandwiched by max airport support foam, followed by a layer of copper-gel memory support foam and then the super-soft fabric covers. (Image credit: Layla Sleep)

Because of the Layla Hybrid’s independently moving springs, it will work with any adjustable base. The coil counts in each of the Layla Hybrid mattress sizes are as follows: Twin (674), Twin XL (714), Full (913), Queen (1041), King (1313), CA King (1295).

Memory foam infused with copper reacts to bodyweight with a firming response called Variable Support. Unlike traditional memory foam, the Layla Hybrid mattress provides increased support at deep compression areas. The Variable Support, when coupled with an internal pocketed coil system, makes the Layla Hybrid a mattress with superior motion control.

By providing a mattress with two unique firmness options and Variable Support copper-infused memory foam, Layla has designed a mattress comfortable for stomach sleepers, side sleepers, and back sleepers. Built-in handles make adjustments easy. If you’d like to change the firmness, just flip the mattress.

The soft and firm side of the Layla Hybrid mattress are clearly marked. (Image credit: Kerry Pluck)

Layla Hybrid mattress review: firmness and comfort

Despite the ordeal of getting the mattress into place, my first reaction upon laying down was “this feels like a warm hug.” I started with the firmer side, which was sturdy but had enough give to allow my body to move comfortably. Overall, the Layla Hybrid made a good, comfortable first impression.

If you like a firm mattress, the firm side of the Layla Hybrid is much more supportive than I expected a memory foam mattress to be. Side, stomach, and back sleepers with a preference for firmness will be comfortable on this mattress. The softer side was comfortable but still provided ample spinal support. The firm and soft sides of the mattress are clearly labeled for your convenience, eliminating the need for guesswork.

I tested out a Queen-sized mattress. I was never disturbed by my spouse getting in or out of bed while I was sleeping. Normal motion on one side of the mattress will not transfer to the sleeper on the other side.

If you’re looking for two vastly different sleeping experiences, this is not the mattress for you. While there’s a noticeable difference in firmness between the two sides, the difference is much more subtle than I expected. Likewise, if you want a more “extreme” feel to your mattress, the Layla Hybrid is not for you. The firm side still has some give and the soft side still has some support. If you prefer your mattress to be either rock-hard or sink-to-the-floor soft, continue your search. Layla estimates the soft side’s firmness at 4/10, while the firmer side comes in at 7/10. If you wish to soften up the mattress even more, a Layla Topper can be added to either side for an additional fee.

The Layla Hybrid mattress comes rolled in a duffel bag but is pretty heavy. (Image credit: Layla Sleep)

Layla Hybrid mattress review: pricing

The Layla Hybrid is regularly priced as follows: Twin ($1299), Twin XL ($1399), Full ($1599), Queen ($1699), King ($1899), Cal King ($1899). The prices are reasonable for the quality.

Layla is currently running a springtime sale, which includes $200 off your mattress and two free pillows. Check the website for possible sales before purchasing. Add-ons such as bamboo sheets ($145), mattress foundation ($249-$399, depending on size), and extra pillows ($99 each) can be ordered for an additional fee.

Layla Hybrid mattress review: delivery and returns

The Layla Hybrid Mattress typically ships in 5-6 business days. Layla provides free shipping to the lower 48 states. Shipping fees apply to Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada orders. Layla will not charge you anything for returns.

You can try out the Layla Hybrid mattress for 120 nights with a money-back guarantee. If you decide you don’t love the mattress after using it for at least two weeks, you’ll get your money back, no questions asked. Layla partners with non-profits and charitable organizations to re-purpose returned mattresses, so returned products do not go to waste.

Because Layla is confident in its mattress, it offers a 10-year warranty covering sags and cracks in the foam. All Layla Mattresses are made in the USA by an American workforce.

The polygon textured surface helps add to the comfort. (Image credit: Layla Sleep)

Should I buy a Layla Hybrid mattress?

I enjoyed sleeping on the Layla Hybrid Mattress. As a side-sleeper, I was comfortable on both the firm and softer sides. My spouse, a back sleeper, preferred the softer side, but did not have any discomfort after sleeping on the firmer side. Overall, I’d recommend the Layla Hybrid as a comfortable option for most sleepers.