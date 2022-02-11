Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review: set up your facial skincare plan

If the idea of a Bluetooth connected analyser that can solve all of your skin woes has sent you looking for a Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review, welcome.

The slick marketing for the many beauty brands now heavily investing in at-home cleansing tech would have you believe that their products can de-age and glow you up in a matter of days. But it’s always important to hunt down a little more information on what things like app connectivity can actually achieve when it comes to your daily beauty routine. And given the wide range of skin types, it’s important to find something that’s right for you.

If you’re looking for the best facial cleansing brush , you’ve probably already encountered all kinds of exciting words like ‘SonicGlow’ and seen a lot of everyone’s favourite ‘clinically proven’ adage. But does any of it actually work? Well, Homedics is well known for its at-home products like massagers and air purifiers, and the Pureté Plus all-in-one set is a slick cleansing solution. In the box is a rechargeable cleansing brush with stand and USB cable, three different brush heads, and the all-important Bluetooth skin analyser for connection with the Homedics app. Let’s break down whether it’s worth the investment in this Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review.

(Image credit: Homedics)

Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review: Price

When it comes to price, the facial cleansing brush market can be exceptionally expensive. The RRP of the Homedics Pureté Plus is sitting at £139.99 but there are routinely discounts on the full kit. You’ll see the current best prices in the widgets below. In a fiercely competitive market, the Pureté Plus is less of an outlay than something like the Foreo Luna 3 which is sitting at £169 but Homedics version is somewhat less slick than the Swedish company’s silicone option.

What the Pureté Plus does have though is recommendations for a full daily routine, including the type of products to use and when. If you don’t already have a set routine of lotions and potions, The Homedics Pureté Plus is a great way to start and it’s refreshingly non-brand specific, just telling you which type of products to buy instead of the company. This means things can become significantly more affordable.

(Image credit: Homedics)

Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review: Design & features

The Homedics Pureté Plus cleansing brush itself is pleasing to hold. Fitting nicely in the palm of your hand with a rubber back, the brush is minimalist in design. The lone power button on the rear lets you cycle through the brush’s three settings with a corresponding number of presses. One push will turn on the low setting, another will take it to high, and one more will switch it to a longer buzzing massage function. And just to be extra clear about which setting you’re on, a corresponding LED light appears above the button. Each course lasts for a minute before timing out but you can always just press the power button again and it’ll switch off.

There are three brush heads provided with the Homedics Pureté Plus. Two with soft bristles - one of which is dedicated to sensitive skin - and one a squishy gel head for serums and moisturising which feels particularly lovely to use. The brushes have been designed to be switched out on the fly with a unique cover and locking system. In theory, all you have to do is pop a plastic cover over the brush head, and unclick it from the body but it can be awkward to do this without bending any of the bristles.

It’s easy and satisfying to remove the gel head but much more difficult when the brushes are involved. It’s a shame as the locking system does feel particularly nifty as it means the Pureté Plus is fully waterproof for taking into the shower and not having to worry about charging ports. Adding more juice is a case of popping it onto its stand while it’s plugged in with the supplied USB cable and the 70 minutes of charge does mean plenty of one-minute bouts.

Then there’s the reason you’re here; the Bluetooth skin analyser. Unlike a lot of devices out there, this doesn’t talk to the brush itself but the Homedics app. All you have to do is download the app on iPhone or Android and the analyser will communicate via Bluetooth to check the hydration of your skin and recommend a specific skincare routine.

The Bluetooth was a little awkward at first to connect after removing the battery cover and pressing a button but it didn’t take long before I managed to check the hydration of my skin by pressing the two nodes across my forehead and around my face as instructed by the app. It reveals a lovely animated droplet on screen with your results before suggesting skincare advice.

In truth, if you already know your skin type, the analyser probably won’t tell you anything you don’t know but it does mean that the app gives you a dedicated morning and night routine for the following week. Whether that’s washing your face by hand or using the brush, it’s a handy extra reminder to take care of your skin.

(Image credit: Homedics)

Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review: Use

But how does it all feel to use? First off, those looking for more of a scrub might be disappointed as the brush buzzes instead of rotates but this does mean that the Homedics Pureté Plus feels ideal for more sensitive skin even at the higher intensity setting. The brush leaves your skin feeling invigorated and energised after use without the sensation of feeling sanded, but it’s important to remember to remove all your make-up first. Those white brush heads won’t stay that way long if you are using them to remove foundation and the bristles are harder to clean than competitors’ silicone options.

Whether following the app’s custom suggestions or not, using the brush for both cleansing and then serums and moisturisers does feel good, if only for the fact that the timed brush is making sure you spend a minute on each instead of just hurrying off to bed after a 10-second face wash. I did find that I was using slightly more product than I had been with the Foreo Luna 3 as more soaks into the bristles so this is something to be aware of, especially given the often bank-breaking price of cleansing solutions. This wasn’t the case with serums and moisturisers though as there’s nowhere for the liquids to go on the gel head.

The success of the Bluetooth analyser will depend entirely on how much of a daily routine you already have. There’s no magic wand here but the app suggesting a full schedule of skincare is ideal if you haven’t been sure of the right steps to take. As is always the case though, if you are finding the condition of your skin worse after use, don’t persist. You know your face better than any app.

(Image credit: Homedics)

Homedics Pureté Plus Beauty Routine Expert review: Verdict

Success with the analyser will vary depending on your existing routine but it’s reassuring to be given a full schedule of skincare treatments. And despite the brush occasionally being awkward to change, this is a good solution for those not looking for too harsh a cleansing experience for sensitive skin. The moisturising head is also a great bonus that leaves your skin feeling brilliant after cleansing.