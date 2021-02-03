Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather review: Luxury gaming comfort and support

Welcome to T3's Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather gaming chair review. Here at T3 we are always looking out for the best gaming chairs (as well as best office chairs) and over the past few days I’ve had the opportunity to take this premium chair for a spin and I’m so excited to tell you all about it.

Getting the right gaming setup is so important, you want the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard and the best gaming headset – you want the best all-round. It’s the gaming chair, though, that will keep you ahead of the pack.

I’m reviewing the white/black/red model, but there is also a black Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs. If you just want a quick roundup from me – this is a quality rig, from materials to craftsmanship this is a pole-position luxury gaming chair.

Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs Review: Package and Setup

How the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs arrived at my home (Image credit: Future)

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs comes packed in one large box, branded with the Noblechairs logo and the name of the chair. It’s pretty heavy at almost 30 kilos and honestly, just moving it into my house let me know I was dealing with a serious piece of kit.

Opening it up, you immediately see the back of that backrest, wrapped in plastic emblazoned with the Noblechairs name. Moving that aside we see the wheel base, seat, cushions and instructions as well as two sectioned off areas containing the chair mechanism and another small Noblechairs box. It's all snuggly packed with each piece assigned a dedicated space.

That second box is home to the bolts and hex key (with Phillips head screwdriver end), as well as the side covers for the backrest and handles and piston for the chair mechanism.

This is the first thing you see when you open up the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs (Image credit: Future)

The packaging for the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs is designed so that everything fits snuggly in place (Image credit: Future)

The accessories box is home to the part that make the base of the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs chair work (Image credit: Future)

As soon as I laid hands on the instructions I knew I was dealing with a premium product. The glossy, thick-stock brochure is one of a number of nice touches from this Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs that you really appreciate in a high-end gaming chair.

The instructions themselves take the shape of simple line drawings that are clear to follow. I would appreciate some words here; they aren’t complicated instructions but there was one warning (regarding the seat-tilt handle) that I completely missed. Luckily, I triggered it in the right way on my own.

There aren’t many pieces to this chair you need to get involved with, and I knew it would be relatively simple when I saw just 6 bolts required for the build (though you will need to remove and replace the bolts on the side of the backrest). This is aided by the fact that the armrests come pre-installed, another nice touch that makes you wonder why all gaming chairs don’t come like this.

The glossy instructions for the Epic Series are one of a number of nice touches on this premium gaming chair (Image credit: Future)

I’ll say now that putting the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs together was a breeze, for the most part. For the purposes of this review, I followed the instructions exactly as they were laid out – but I’m not sure I’d have done it in the recommended order if left to my own devices.

The first thing we’re told to do is attach the chair mechanism to the seat, assemble the wheels and piston before then connecting the seat to the wheels. This is all very straightforward, and we’re already four bolts down. However, the next thing we’re told to do is attach the backrest to seat.

I’d argue that attaching the backrest to the seat is the most pernickety part of any gaming chair build, as you try and hold up the backrest while lining up the holes to insert the bolt. Doing that while the seat was attached to wheels, and further off the ground, made it more difficult.

There are benefits to this approach, as another awkward aspect of most seat builds is lifting and placing a constructed (and heavy) seat and backrest on top of the wheels – but I feel like there are easier ways around this problem than with Noblechairs order of doing things.

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs supplies extra bolts in case you lose one (or two) (Image credit: Future)

Sliding the seat of the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs on to the wheels is easy (Image credit: Future)

Just one hex-key with Phillips head end will get you through the whole Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs build (Image credit: Future)

Despite those issues, I was impressed by how quickly this chair came together. From the moment I took a picture of the unopened box, to being able to sit in the chair, took me just 30 minutes. When you consider I was stopping to take pictures along the way, this would take most people 20-25 minutes to assemble on their own. That’s fast.

At the end of it, you get a striking, obviously premium gaming chair. There were moments in this build where I would just sit back and look at the thing. The stitching, the feel of the leather, the embossed crown in the head of the chair all scream quality. The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs looks like you've pulled it straight from behind the wheel of an actual racing car.

The finished Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs shown without headrest and lumbar cushion (Image credit: Future)

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs is a classic gaming chair with real wow factor. Its refined shape, with clean black and white leather exterior, make it feel like this gaming chair would be just as at home on the track at Silverstone as it would in front of a screen playing Forza Horizon.

Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs Review: Performance and Features

I place the Epic Series' soft headrest lower to line up with my neck, but it can also be slid over the top for back-of-the-head comfort (Image credit: Future)

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs is a genuine luxury item. The high-quality real leather looks, feels and smells fantastic. The gaming chair is very comfortable while the breathable deformation-resistant cold foam upholstery also provides excellent support and redistributes load to make sure the chair retains it shape for the long haul.

Weight-redistributing cold foam will ensure the Epic Series retains its shape after extended use (Image credit: Future)

The Epic Series comes with Noblechair branded cushions for the headrest and lumbar support. These are soft to the touch and provide extra comfort and support, they’re connected using elastic buckles which allows for some simple adjustment in position.

For the armchairs, you’ll find spongy comfortable rubber and four-directional adjustment capabilities. Essentially a twist or a few button presses will allow you to move them up-down, in-out, forward-backwards and to rotate so that you can set it up however you want.

Armrests on the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs can be adjusted in four directions (Image credit: Future)

Underneath the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs, you’ll find two handles. On the right-hand side you can control the height of the chair, and on the left (in conjunction with the central, tension-adjusting knob) you can control the rocking feature. A lever on the right-hand side of the seat controls the reclining feature, and it’ll let you lay back at 135-degrees.

Most of these features are pretty standard on gaming chairs and very simple to use when you know how, though the glossy instruction manual provided also spells these out for you if you get stuck.

These levers control the height and rocking on the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs (Image credit: Future)

There are some really nice touches to the package you get with the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs. The high-quality instruction manual, neatly separated packaging, pre-installed armrests and extra bolts (which, as a ‘dropper’ I really appreciated) show that Noblechairs really cares about the product it’s putting out. But there’s one thing I haven’t mentioned yet.

Noblechairs also give you the means to take care of this gaming chair once it’s left the factory. In the second smaller package that came with this chair I found a premium leather chair cleaning kit. Inside are two bottles (one designed to clean the leather and another to protect it) as well as two soft cloths for buffing and wiping.

Anyone who owns anything leather knows you’ve got to look after it properly, so this classy little addition to the Epic Series package is well appreciated. It’s just one more touch to a package that makes you feel like you’re getting a premium, luxury gaming chair.

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs comes with a premium leather cleaning kit to help you look after the premium gaming chair (Image credit: Future)

In the past couple of days I’ve made sure to use the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs for everything. This includes work (which you’re reading right now), binge watching the West Wing and getting several gaming-hours deep into Dark Future: Blood Red States.

The gaming chair has held up perfectly, it’s been comfortable and supportive throughout and it still smells great. I’ll also say, I’m a convert to this cold foam upholstery Noblechairs is very proud of. I’m not the heaviest guy, but I can normally tell when I’ve been sat somewhere for an extended period of time; it is astounding to me how pristine this chair looks even right after I got up. I never knew I wanted a gaming chair that always looks like it’s never been sat in, but here we are.

Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs Review: Price and Verdict

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs is the fast-paced luxury gaming chair to get you to the front of the pack (Image credit: Future)

The Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs is not a cheap chair. Whenever you’re dealing with real leather, there’s going to be additional cost. That’s why it’s great that Noblechairs sees fit to add all those extra touches to its £495/$599 offering. If you’re looking for a non-leather premium gaming chair you can check out our SecretLab Titan SoftWeave vs Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather guide.

This is a Le Mans-class luxury gaming chair, the attention to detail and expert craftsmanship is matched with innovative and robust design to make a chair that doesn’t just look great, but one that you know is built to last.

Not everyone is going to have the budget for the Epic Series real leather chair from Noblechairs, but if you’re a serious gamer with the money to upgrade to a serious gaming chair, this might just be the one to get you to pole position.