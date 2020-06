Blackberry Playboook deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

What to do as soon as you get the tablet out of the box

The BlackBerry PlayBook is now available to buy in the US and yesterday we took it out of the box in our BlackBerry PlayBook unboxing.

But, what should be the first thing you do as soon as you get hold of the tablet? Watch our video as we run down the 10 things you should do as soon as you get it out of the box.

BlackBerry PlayBook: 10 things you should do first



Source: T3 Tech Videos