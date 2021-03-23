AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R: should you buy this premium washer dryer?

The AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R washer dryer is a smart number in the original sense of the word and we reckon you’ll be happy to have it on show, and naturally, because it’s a washer dryer, it’ll just take up one under-counter slot rather than two to space-saving effect.

Our favourite in the 7000 Series range, the L7WEE965R has a 9kg washing capacity and a 6kg drying capacity along with a 1,600rpm spin speed. But the 7000 series also offers a 7kg/4kg 1,400rpm machine (L7WBG741R); an 8kg/6kg 1,600rpm (L7WEE861R); a 10kg/6kg 1,600rpm (L7WEG161R); and a 10kg/6kg 1,600rpm (L7WEC166R) model. Yes, it’s a big family and you can pick to suit your laundry basket and your budget.

Washer dryers have to fulfil a whole lot of expectations in one appliance package, so does the 7000 series L7WEE965R do the business when it comes to cleaning and drying and is it worth your hard-earned dosh? We’ve got the intel. We can confirm that it makes the grade in our best washer dryer list.

AEG 7000 series: Specification

Dimensions : H84.7 x W59.7 x D63.1cm

: H84.7 x W59.7 x D63.1cm Energy rating : C

: C Drum capacity : 9kg (washing); 6kg (drying)

: 9kg (washing); 6kg (drying) Maximum spin speed: 1,600rpm

AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R: Features

OK, you’re short on space and therefore a washer dryer is a must, but you don’t want to feel short changed on what you’d demand from two separate appliances. If your first thought from the washing side of things is the ability to get plenty into the machine in one go, the AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R won’t disappoint. A capacity of 9kg counts as large in washing machine terms, making this a machine for family homes or those with lots in the laundry basket.

The drying capacity of this model is 6kg, which though it doesn’t live up to what you’d generally get from a standalone tumble dryer is top ranking for a washer dryer. Bear in mind, though, that when it comes to setting a wash and dry cycle you’ll be limited to the dryer’s capacity. The alternative is to run capacity washes as individual cycles, then load the dryer with the right amount saving some for later or drying it naturally.

And while we’re on the subject of wash and dry cycles, one of this machine’s niftier features is that you can set it to run a nonstop 60 minute programme that washes then dries. You’ll need to stick to a 1kg load for this, but you can mix cottons and synthetics together and it’s a genuinely handy option allowing you to take items from stuffed-in-laundry-basket to ready-to-wear if you’re short on time.

There are all the cotton and synthetic programmes you’re likely to need on offer and some great options like AEG’s wool plus programme that saves precious woollies from the shock of cold water when the rinse begins care of a cool-down phase to avoid shrinkage.

The sporty and the hikers among you will like the outdoor programme that takes care of outdoor clothes, technical and sports fabrics and jackets, including waterproof and breathable versions. The drying phase of this cycle works to restore water repellency, earning a ‘that’s handy’ from us.

If someone in your home is bothered by allergies, you can make use of the anti-allergy programme which keeps the temperature above 60ºC for several minutes to rid white cotton items of the nasties that set off symptoms. It has an extra rinse phase to get thoroughly rid of pollens and other allergens, and detergent residues.

We’re also fans of a machine that offers a steam programme to freshen up worn-once or crumpled items – and this washer dryer ticks that box, too.

As for the dryer, it can be set by time, or pick from auto settings iron dry, cupboard dry, or extra dry. Bear in mind that getting 6kg of towels to the extra dry stage could take 245 to 265 minutes. The dryer can be set to do its job only, or be part of a wash and dry cycle, and you can use the machine just to wash, of course.

The L7WEE965R isn’t short on tech. ProSense adjusts the washing and drying times to the load size to save energy and water and cut the minutes you need to wait, while DualSense adjusts the temperature and drum motion to different fabrics letting you mix delicates in with other items.

AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R: Performance

Let’s turn the floor over to those who shelled out and who test the machine’s attributes from day to day for a rating on its overall performance. It’s an overwhelmingly happy crowd with 4.6 out of five the aggregate of their scores. And bear in mind that purchasers of more expensive appliances tend – quite rightly – to be extra picky.

It’s a big thumbs up for the machine’s quietness, the size of the drum and both washing and drying results. The 1,600rpm spin is lauded for its success in getting rid of excess water effectively for quicker drying. Also praised is the fact that the machine will let you know if it’s overloaded.

The negatives for the washer dryer’s purchasers are few. Shorter cycle times and a specific quick wash cycle would be welcomed by some, which is fair enough.

AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R: Verdict

Washer dryers run the gamut from well below £500 to price points of £1,000 and over. The AEG 7000 series L7WEE965R is in the upper part of the market, but it’s priced competitively for the features and programmes it offers with washing and drying capacity that beat or come near to its pricier rivals.

We rate it highly for its flexibility: it can take a load through from grubby to dry, or just wash or simply dry, and the 60 minute wash and dry cycle is one for everyone who’s ever run out of time to do a load, or had one of those ‘haven’t you washed my...’ requests. That would be all of us, right? The range of programmes and the tech float our boat as well.

Short-of-space households: we can wholeheartedly endorse this machine, in terms of both performance and its pleasing aesthetics.