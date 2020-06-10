Xbox Series X confirms advanced tech weapon to outgun Sony PS5

The incoming console war between the Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 is set to be one of the fiercest ever, with both consoles set to go head-to-head with winter holiday 2020 launches.

And, from what we've heard so far, it looks like both systems are going to be well-matched in terms of hardware and gaming performance. Playing PS5 games and Xbox Series X games should be a truly jaw-dropping experience.

Sure, there are differences between the consoles, with the Xbox Series X thought to be more powerful slightly in terms of graphics on paper, while the PS5 boasting some really smart SSD and audio tech.

Judging from a fresh development, though, it looks like Microsoft may be about to bring in some reinforcements to help combat the Sony PS5 on its own ground. That's because, as confirmed mere hours ago on Twitter, Microsoft has recruited audio wizard Bang & Olufsen to create a "high end audio proposition" specifically for the Xbox Series X.

We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with @Xbox to create a new audio proposition catered for the high-end segment within #gaming, leveraging our core capabilities of sound, design and craft. More to come on what that means soon. #Xbox #BangOlufsenJune 9, 2020

The news is particularly interesting as it is the first time B&O has created a product in the gaming market. The Danish company seems very confident, though, that it can deliver something truly special, with Vice President Christoffer Poulsen stating that:

"By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. In Xbox we believe we have found the ideal partner to realise that potential."

Meanwhile, head of hardware partnerships at Microsoft Xbox said that:

"We’re excited to partner with Bang & Olufsen to bring a new premium tier of gaming audio to market for Xbox and Bang & Olufsen fans around the world that travels with you everywhere you love to play Xbox.”

Here at T3 we massively rate B&O so we have very high hopes for the Xbox Series X audio system it creates. After all, quality game audio is crucial to any gaming experience, so to be able to have a premium audio system for your console from one of the world's most respected audio companies sounds ideal.

Hopefully we can expect some sort of similar tie-in for Sony PS5, too. Maybe Hermen Hulst could get on the blower to Bowers & Wilkins.