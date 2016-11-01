How to upgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1

Windows 10 has now been out for a year. If you're still on Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 you have missed the free upgrade window (which finished at the end of July). But Windows 10 is available to purchase on your device or from the links below.

Windows 10 system requirements

First, you must check that your PC exceeds the system requirements. Mind you, if it doesn't you're obviously using something so ancient that you need a new PC anyway. If your PC ran Windows 8 without issue, it will definitely be OK for 10.

• 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster

• RAM: 1 gigabyte (GB) (32-bit) or 2 GB (64-bit)

• Free hard disk space: 16 GB • Graphics card: Microsoft DirectX 9 graphics device with WDDM driver

•A Microsoft account and Internet access

How to upgrade to Windows 10 if you're on Windows 7 or Windows 8

You can can get Windows 10 from Microsoft or buy it from Amazon here:

If you want to clean install Windows 10 on Windows 7, 8 or 8.1, then download a Windows 10 ISO to do an 'in place' upgrade.

What to do if you're on Windows XP or Windows Vista

