Windows is getting its most significant upgrade in half a decade – here's what that means

Quick summary Microsoft has outlined how it is preparing Windows for the agentic AI future. Many of the changes ensure that agentic AI use in enterprise remains secure and optimised, but there are changes coming to Copilot, Windows Search and gaming that many will benefit from.

Microsoft has outlined how it is changing Windows to accommodate the growth in AI, and to make sure that Windows users, both personal and enterprise, have the tools they need for an AI-powered future.

Announcing its plans for the future of "hybrid intelligence", Microsoft has outlined the steps it is taking on Windows to ensure security, support local and cloud AI model use, changes to Copilot, a new Windows Search experience - and more support for gaming on ARM.

These changes are designed to strengthen existing and future hardware, with Microsoft enhancing Nvidia's RTX Spark support, while announcing the Surface Laptop Ultra, a notebook designed "for builders".

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Much of Microsoft's focus is to ensure that Windows remains the best place for development, starting with security that uses Microsoft Execution Containers. This is designed as a sandbox for agentic AI, to ensure that your AI sticks to the files and networks it's allowed to access and doesn't run off and hack something.

There's broad support from big names, like OpenAI and OpenClaw, with Anthropic, Perplexity and more working on future support.

Much of Microsoft's focus is on hybrid intelligence. As AI use expands, token budget is becoming a core concern for many businesses. Hybrid intelligence is designed to get local and cloud services running together so that resources use can be better optimised.

Running local models will also enable more offline tasks, while avoiding sending unnecessary tasks to data centres.

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Hybrid intelligence expands to Copilot too. Microsoft recently announced new Copilot modes, with Home, Code and Autopilot, enabling local content, local actions and local models. The aim is to have Copilot understand your PC, be able to take actions on your behalf and use local models. This will be available to Copilot+ PCs in the coming months via an update.

Microsoft is also changing the Windows Search experience, so it won't just be about finding, it will now be about doing. That will see actions that you can take directly from the taskbar, with understanding of natural language.

Where typing a command would previously run a search and return a webpage, now Search will take that direct action. Microsoft's examples include "switch to dark mode", "enable airplane mode", and "minimise all windows".

Finally, support for gaming on ARM is getting a boost, with Microsoft confirming that Call of Duty will come to RTX Spark in 2027, while a number of partners are working on ensuring that ARM-powered PCs get a great gaming experience.