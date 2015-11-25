8 best Windows 10 Universal Apps: best apps for your laptop, smartphone or tablet

Previous Next 1/9

Introduction

Desktop apps tend to look and behave differently to those on smartphones or tablets, something that Microsoft is looking to change with Windows 10. Microsoft's unified operating system, which launches on Wednesday, features Universal Apps that automatically adapt to work on any Windows 10-powered device no matter what their size.

Not only will this mean your settings and preferences are carried across your devices, you'll also receive real-time info through Live Tiles and push notifications whether you're using a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop - or even a wearable. In the run up to Windows 10's official launch, we've picked out the best Universal Apps for Windows 10 for you to try out once you've made the upgrade.

