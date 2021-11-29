Wayfair Cyber Monday deals end soon. Here's some offers you won't want to miss!

With Cyber Monday deals dropping hourly and sales running strong, shoppers looking to score some good deals on home goods are in luck thanks to Wayfair's Cyber Monday savings event. With special discounts of up to 80% off select products, everything from furniture to decor, appliances and more are on sale at extremely low prices.

Alongside offers available throughout the day, Wayfair is dropping flash deals every hour or so that provide additional savings on popular items. It's an event well worth a look if you're in need of some new home decor on the cheap this season. Just what are some of the best deals and offers you ask? Read on to find out just what Wayfair has in store and some of the best Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of right now.

Ending in just a few hours, Wayfair's Cyber Monday savings event is rife with discounts on home decor, appliances and more.

Top Cyber Monday Deals & Offers

Ending later today, Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale has a massive selection of deals to shop through. While you can head directly to Wayfair's landing page for the top deals and offers, here's some of the best we've seen so far.

Three Posts Lapointe Oriental Rug: was $78, now $20.99 Three Posts Lapointe Oriental Rug: was $78, now $20.99

If you're familiar with just how expensive these rugs can get, this deal is a great chance to spruce up the home with a classic oriental style rug at an unbeatable price.

Andover Mills Misty Road Canvas: was $99, now $29.99 Andover Mills Misty Road Canvas: was $99, now $29.99

A beautiful canvas print that is sure to enhance the mood of any room, this comfy print offers a touch of style at an incredible price point.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10-Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $529.99, now $429.99 KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10-Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $529.99, now $429.99

Save $100 on one of KitchenAid's best stand mixers at Wayfair right now and get to baking! It's a great deal on a quality mixer that won't last.

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: was $254.99, now $209.99 Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: was $254.99, now $209.99

A great memory foam mattress for shoppers on a budget, Wayfair's Sleep 8" memory foam is getting a solid 18% discount throughout the day.

