Virgin Media just overhauled ALL its broadband and TV deals to compete with Sky

Virgin Media has revamped its entire line-up of broadband and TV deals, perhaps stung into action by the news that Sky TV has won a major T3 Award.

Gone are the Player Bundle, VIP Package and Full House options of yore, replaced instead with something with a little more oomph. No, literally.

The new broadband and TV bundles break down into the Big Bundle, Bigger Bundle, and the Ultimate Oomph bundle. The latter includes the fastest 500Mbps fibre broadband, more than 280 channels, V6 TV set-top box, and unlimited mobile data. That's more than enough to earn the titular "oomph" in our books.

But while the names are new, the contents of the bundles has not changed at all. So, you'll be getting the same broadband speeds and the same number of channels for the same price. Instead, Virgin Median claims the rebranding exercise is designed to make its packages easier to understand and differentiate.

But that's not to say there's nothing new about these bundles. Virgin Media has introduced a new service promise for those who are signed-up to one of its broadband and TV bundles, and use Virgin Mobile for their smartphone. If there's any interruption to your broadband connection, Virgin Media will furnish you with unlimited 4G mobile data until your connection is restored.

Virgin Media has also changed the branding of its broadband-only deals – dropping the VIVID name in favour of a simple M. So, instead of VIVID 200, it'll be M200. For out money, VIVID sounds a little more exciting than M200, which sounds more like a section of motorway than a blisteringly-fast broadband connection.

Finally, Virgin Media has rebranded its two TV options to Mixit and Maxit. Opting for Mixit gets you 110 premium TV channels, while Maxit bumps that up to 230 and includes BT Sport and a number of popular Sky channels like Sky Cinema, Sky News, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky One, to name a few.

If you're in the market for a new broadband, TV or SIM-only contract, it's a pretty good time to check-out which of the many (freshly rebranded) bundles available from Virgin Media will suit your needs. To see how they compare against the competition, check out the chart below: