The Tribit Stormbox Micro Bluetooth speaker is now 17% off at Amazon

If you're hoping to find a great deal on the Tribit Stormbox Micro Bluetooth speaker today, Amazon has an excellent offer going on right now that takes 10% off this rugged little speaker.

On sale for $49.99, Amazon is taking 17% off one of the best Bluetooth speakers for outdoor use. Built with an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof housing, the Tribit Stormbox Micro delivers a great level of sound quality and durability for the price.

Tribit Stormbox Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Now: $49.99 | Was: $59.99 | Savings: $10 (17%)

Save $10 on an already very affordable yet surprisingly powerful Bluetooth speaker at Amazon. Featuring an IP67 rated housing, an advanced TI amplifier and built-in XBass, this tiny little speaker packs quite the punch for music. It also features a pretty large 100 foot range.View Deal

When it comes to pocket speakers, the Tribit Stormbox Micro offers a great little option for the price. Usually running at $59.99, this is an incredibly affordable yet powerful little speaker. The added $10 discount makes this a must buy, beating out even some of the more premium options in both value and performance.

Great for the outdoors, this little speaker features IP67 housing which is both waterproof and dustproof. Perfect for hiking, biking, kayaking and much more, and a rating that many much more expensive and premium speakers feature. This speakers smaller size, however, can make it a bit more prone to drop or accidental damage, but for the price this isn't too much of a problem.

While the sound isn't going to be screaming in comparison to higher priced options, the value here is well worth the buy. It'll deliver a great level of clarity throughout high, lows and mids but as with many smaller speakers may pop a bit at higher volumes. Go into this one expecting a great little speaker for the price.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.