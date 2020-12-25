Top 9 cyberpunk video games that aren't bug riddled horrors

Most of the buzz in the video game world has revolved around Cyberpunk 2077 as of late. Namely, the console versions being totally borked. Developer CD Projekt Red has released an update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the RPG, but we don't blame you if all the talk of bugs and glitches has deterred you from playing the game yourself.

If you're looking to play games with similar vibes, however, we've got you covered. We've gathered nine games that should help scratch that cyberpunk itch.

Some of these titles are even in the PS5 boxing day sale, so you can pick them up for cheap!

Black Future '88



(Image credit: Nintendo)

If it's laser fights and neon lights you're looking for, Black Future '88 has them in spades. This 2D shooter sends you climbing up an ever-changing tower. You'll have to reach the top and take out the tower's master – before your heart explodes.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided



(Image credit: VG247)

Cyberpunk 2077 owes a lot to the Deus Ex franchise, specifically the ability to complete missions the way you see fit. The latest flagship game in the series, Mankind Divided, lets you approach your objectives with dialogue, stealth, hacking, or guns blazing.

Today's best Deus Ex: Mankind Divided deals Reduced Price Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ Green Man Gaming $29.99 $3.82 View Deus Ex XBox Amazon Prime $7.44 View Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -... Amazon $9.49 View Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Fanatical $29.99 View Show More Deals

Ghostrunner



(Image credit: GamingBolt)

Ghostrunner is a pure action game, and like Cyberpunk 2077, it's also played from a first-person view. You can parkour around the stages as you battle enemies with a sick cyber-katana. Protagonist Jack can also slow down time to dodge enemy attacks Matrix-style.

Observer



(Image credit: Gaming Trend)

Observer is less about the action and more about the grittiness of cyberpunk storytelling, thanks to it being set in a world devastated by a technological plague. Detective Daniel Lazarski can hack into people's brains as he interrogates them, and he can scan the environment with his various techno-implants too.

Prey



(Image credit: GameSpot)

The cyberpunk genre doesn't always cross over with aliens, but you'll certainly be battling otherworldly creatures in Prey. Set on a space station orbiting the moon, this puts you in control of scientist Morgan Yun, who can use both human weapons and alien powers to survive.

Quadrilateral Cowboy



(Image credit: Giant Bomb)

This one's all about the hacking. Quadrilateral Cowboy is set in the 80s, where you're tasked with pulling off a series of heists. To do this, you'll work in tandem with a group of special agents. Use your hacking skills to shut down cameras, open doors, and more as you guide them to the jackpot in each heist.

Ruiner



(Image credit: IGN)

Ruiner is set in 2091, a full 14 years after Cyberpunk 2077. This is a top-down shooter, where you'll blast away at members of the megacorporation Heaven, which controls the city of Rengkok. Your goal? Rescue your kidnapped brother.

Shadowrun



(Image credit: GameBillet)

Just as Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, so too are the Shadowrun games based on a TTRPG of the same name. You can create your own custom character and dive into isometric combat as you explore a futuristic Chicago.

Watch Dogs: Legion



(Image credit: Microsoft)

Watch Dogs: Legion is another game that lets you approach objectives with your preferred playstyle. But you're not just controlling one character: you can recruit anyone in London to your cause, resisting the Albion corporation's martial law. Some of your recruits are good in hand-to-hand combat, while others lean toward the tech side with hacking skills.

Today's best Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion deals Reduced Price Watch Dogs Legion - Xbox One... Amazon Prime $59.99 $29.88 View Reduced Price Watch Dogs: Legion... Walmart $59.99 $29.88 View Reduced Price Watch Dogs: Legion -... Best Buy $59.99 $29.99 View Reduced Price Watch Dogs: Legion PC (EU) CDKeys $81.48 $35.29 View Show More Deals

There's a whole host of games to keep you busy on your platform of choice, and as we head into the holidays, you'll hopefully have some free time to explore these titles until CD Projekt rolls out the big console patches in January and February.

You may find yourself hooked, and shelving Cyberpunk 2077 for a couple months altogether as you work through this list of absolute corkers!