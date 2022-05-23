5 Memorial Day grill sales with the cheapest deals right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Memorial Day grill sales are in full swing with summer nearly here, and it’s time to cook out and enjoy some time in the garden with friends. If your grill is looking like it’s seen better days, it's the perfect time to upgrade as there are some superb offers to be had right now. We’ve rounded up the top five Memorial Day sales on grills. Now we’re cooking!

When you're looking for the best grill for your garden, you'll need to choose between gas, electric and charcoal options first. If you're looking for something to take on your vacation, then you might want to consider a portable grill too. There's a bevvy of options to choose from, and for the most part you'll find them on sale during Memorial Day grill sales this week.

Best Memorial Day Grill Sales Live Now

Retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's feature a great selection of discounts on grills, but don't sleep on Best Buy. They actually offer a decent selection of Memorial Day deals on grills that are worth a look, as other outlets don't feature some of the electric options that they will.

Amazon is also a great place to shop for Memorial Day grill deals, as they feature a great mixture of cheap, budget friendly grills and higher priced models on sale right now. Appliances Connection, however, has one of the largest selections of grills on sale this week. A must-shop for those serious about upgrading this Memorial Day weekend.

The Best Memorial Day Grill Deals Today

Pit Boss Navigator 850 Wood Pellet Grill: was $799.99, now $674.99 at Best Buy (save $125)

A solid mid-ranged grill with some impressive features, the Pit Boss Navigator 850 wood pellet grill is easy to setup, easy to cook with and goes great in any backyard. Thanks to a great deal at Best Buy, it's now $125 cheaper and well worth the price of admission.

Blue Rhino Razor 4-Burner LP Flat Top Griddle Grill: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Lowe's (save $100)

An excellent deal on a flat top LP grill, the cooking surface on this thing is massive for the price. With four stainless steel burners, it features up to 62,000 BTUs along with an integrated searing zone. If you're into hosing big parties, this is the grill you'll want to go with.

Royal Gourmet 24 in. Charcoal Grill: was $159.99, now $139.99 at Home Depot (save $20)

If you're new to the grilling game or just want a decent budget option, the Royal Gourmet 24 in. is an excellent choice. Now just $140, it's one of the cheapest Memorial Day grill deals you'll find right now.

Cuisinart Vertical 16" Charcoal Smoker: was $139.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

For the discounted price, this Cuisnart smoker is a must-buy for anyone looking to get a decent smoker on sale cheap. Two 16" racks provide plenty of space to smoke your favorite meats evenly.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18 in. Charcoal Grill: was $1,299, now $1,099 at Home Depot (save $200)

The top charcoal grilling option available, the Kamado Joe Classic Joe II is a great buy for the discounted price. This premium ceramic grill delivers an incredible cook and is well worth the money if you can afford it.

Char-Broil 4 gas grill: was $449.99, now $363.6 at Wayfair (save $86)

This four-burner propane gas grill features an additional side burner, storage cabinet, LED-illuminated controls and thermometer in the lid. Right now you can save 19% on the list price.

Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves:

was $439, now $353 at Wayfair (save 20%)

A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too.

Royal Gourmet CD1824AC 24 Inch Charcoal Grill BBQ:

was $239.99, now $159 at Amazon (save $80.99)

This slick charcoal grill features an easy-life pan adjustment system for better heat control, a front door to adjust the charcoal and a generous 393 sq inches of cooking grates – plus another 205 sq inches of warming racks. Right now you can save 34% on the list price.

Char-Broil portable gas grill: was $149, now $99 at Lowes (save $50)

With 240sq inches of cooking space, the portable gas grill can cook up to 12 burgers at a time. It features a push-button ignition and fits 1-pound propane tanks. Right now you can save an impressive $50 on the list price.

Kamado Joe Classic charcoal grill: was $799, now $699 at Lowes (save $100)

This 18-inch Kamado charcoal grill can do everything from smoke to sear, with a multi level system that allows you to cook different foods at different temperatures. Right now you can save $100 on the list price.

