Top 3 new Nintendo Switch games to play in February 2022

Nearly five years on since the Nintendo Switch launched and there's still a plethora of new titles arriving on the handheld/console hybrid nearly every day of the week. Hard to believe the initial uncertainty that loomed over the Switch prior to release.

But here we are in February 2022 with so many wonderful new games to choose from across every genre imaginable. Whether that be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or any other number of the best games you can play today on the console, there's quite literally something for everyone.

Of course, if you're looking for what's new and worth checking out this month, then you've come to the right place. With that, we've rounded up the top Nintendo Switch games worth giving a go over throughout February to keep you entertained for days on end. Alright, let's do this.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Starting off the month right, we have the highly anticipated remasters of the beloved Life is Strange. This package features the original episodic graphic adventure released in 2015 as well as the 2017 prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Two fantastic titles perfect for playing through in multiple sittings or just binging through in one mega-marathon.

The plot surrounds Max Caufield, an 18-year-old photography student who discovers that she can rewind time at any given moment, setting up butterfly effect scenarios with every choice made. It's a dramatic coming-of-age story that will have you smiling from ear-to-ear as much as it will have you questioning every decision made Fine me two characters as likeable as Max and her childhood friend Chloe and I'll show you a liar.

OlliOlli World

(Image credit: Roll7 / Private Division )

OlliOlli World is Jet Set Radio combined with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in the best way possible. This 2D skateboarding indie looks to offer platforming perfecting and oozes style thanks to its hand-drawn art style

Fans of the PlayStation Vita will fondly remember the first two iterations, though OlliOlli World will expand upon both with new branching paths, vibrant locations and the same eccentric characters the series is known for, After appearing at part of several Nintendo Indie Showcases over the years, OlliOlli World will finally launch on Switch come February 8th.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)

Arguably the most talked-about game on the planet right now, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first time the Japanese catch 'em all series has attempted an open-world setting in its 25-year plus history – and it works! Once you've made your way past the opening tutorial, the land of the Hisui region opens up for you to explore.

It's not on the same level as Breath of the Wild but it's still incredibly fun. It's also just fantastic to see The Pokémon Company go out of its comfort zone and experiment with the same top-down turn-based formula. Already sales are incredibly high and I wouldn't be surprised if it topped the list for 2022. My favourite thing about Pokémon Legends: Arceus is that it makes Pokémon scary again. One second you can be minding your own business, maybe foraging for berries, and the next you're high-tailing it from a demon-eyed Snorlax. Brilliant!

