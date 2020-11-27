Top 3 best Mac Mini M1 2020 Black Friday deals at B&H right now

It's the most wonderful time of the year... for deals. Black Friday 2020 is upon us with details all over the world slashing prices left, right, and centre. One deal we didn't expect to see was for the new Mac mini with Apple's M1 chip, but B&H has several.

At the heart of every computer is its processor, the brain so to speak, and traditionally the CPU in Macs has come from Intel (as with most Windows computers). Apple is looking to change this, however, and the M1, announced earlier this month, is its answer, a CPU more aligned with the iPhone and iPad than Intel.

The benefits are, according to pretty much every reviewer, huge: the M1 is astonishingly fast, never missing a beat or causing the fans in the MacBook Pro to spool up. While there are some potential compatibility issues, Apple has done a great job of smoothing them over while developers update their apps for M1.

Basically, the M1-powered Mac mini is a beast and well worth considering if you're due an upgrade on that old Mac mini, iMac, or Mac Pro. Let's get into it.

Apple Mac mini (2020) | M1 | 8GB / 256GB

Was $699 | Now $639 | Save $60 at B&H

The base level Mac mini might not seem powerful but it is: the M1 processor does more heavy lifting than its most powerful Intel counterparts, meaning this machine will pretty much never feel slow. And it's $60 off!

DEAL OF THE DAY! Apple Mac mini (2020) | M1 | 8GB / 512GB

Was $899 | Now $829 | Save $70 at B&H

If you need more space, the 512GB SSD Mac mini is also discounted by $70 at B&H for Black Friday. It's the same as the cheaper model in every single way, but with more memory for storing you stuff.

Apple Mac mini (2020) | M1 | 8GB / 1TB

Was $1,099 | Now $1,029 | Save $70 at B&H

You may well be sensing a theme: with $70 off, this version comes with 1TB (1,000GBs) of storage, easily enough to hold every single file you have and then some. A very future-proofed Mac, for a very reasonable price.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a new Mac desktop, the 2020 Mac Mini with M1 is definitely not the worst place to start. While it does still need a monitor, you can pick up some pretty cheap 4K monitors these days.

