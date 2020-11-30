Top 3 best Buy Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Soundbars are proving to be among the most popular Cyber Monday deals, which is no surprise – now that more and more people have good 4K TVs, an audio upgrade is naturally the next thing to want for your home theater. Among the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are these three great soundbar deals, starting from just $209, and ideal for small TVs or bigger sets.

First on our list is the Samsung HW-Q70T, reduced from $699 to just $399, which is the best choice for people who want things to sound as cinematic as possible, but don't to fill their room with speakers. The soundbar has three forward channels (left, right and center channel for making speech clearer), and two upfiring drivers for adding Dolby Atmos height. There's also the wireless subwoofer, for adding real depth to sound.

Next up is the Sonos Beam, reduced to $299 from $399. As we said in our five-star Sonos Beam review, this is one of the best soundbars you can get under $400, especially if you want something compact and that blend in easily – this is good for TVs 43-inches and up (and would just about work with a 32-inch screen). With an ultra easy set up, great stereo sound for movies or music, Wi-Fi multi-room streaming and the ability to add extra Sonos speakers to make it more surround sound in the future, it's a an excellent buy.

And for the real bargain hunters, the Samsung HW-T650 is reduced from $399 to $209. Like the Samsung HW-Q70T above, it's built around offers stereo sound with an extra center channel for more audible speech, with a subwoofer for better bass. It's not designed to be as cinematic with sound positioning as that one, but is more about just giving a huge upgrade in clarity and depth compared to what regular TV speakers can do, and at this price it's one hell of a deal. For even more bargains on audio, check out our guide to the best soundbars.

Deal of the day! Samsung HQ-Q70T Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was $699 | Now $399 | Save $300 at Best Buy

This 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup includes eight speakers in total, including the wireless subwoofer, and two upfiring drivers built into the soundbar unit. The rest help to spread the sound around the room, creating real width with spatial positioning for effects, plus the height from the Atmos speakers. A center channel keeps speech clear even when soundtracks get busy, too.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | Was $399 | Now $299 | Save $100 at Best Buy

As we said, in our five star Sonos Beam soundbar review, this is an exceptional soundbar for its price. With a saving of an additional $100 as part of Cyber Monday deals then is even better. The Sonos Beam offers excellent sound and is easy to set up. It's the best cheaper soundbar for music playback as well as movies, and has multi-room Wi-Fi streaming using the Sonos app or AirPlay 2 to make it easy.View Deal

Samsung HW-650T soundbar | Was $399 | Now $209 | Save $190 at Best Buy

This 3.1-channel soundbar gives you such better and bigger sound than a slim TV can, with two stereo channels giving good width, and the center channel delivering clear speech, while the subwoofer adds depth for action movies and greater range for soundtracks.View Deal

Cyber Monday sales around the web