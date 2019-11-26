TODAY ONLY: Black Friday BOGOF deals on selected protein supplements at Bulk Powders

Bulk Powders – just like many other retailers – started their Black Friday sales earlier this year. They have different deals every day, whilst keeping the up to 75% sale on going strong all week, probably at least up until Cyber Monday. Today, they have a protein powder deal and a protein bar offer – buy one bag/box and get the other one for free.

Bulk Powders is one of the most popular supplement provider in the UK, thanks to their high quality yet affordably priced products that also deliver on taste. They offer anything from multivitamins and peanut butter to protein powders and high-protein snacks, all being great value for money, even at full price, let alone when they are discounted like this Black Friday.

Today's deals on Bulk Powders

Bulk Powders vegan peanut butter, 1 kg – Buy on get one free | Sale price £6.49 | Was £12.98 | Save £6.49 (50%)

Made out of 100% roasted peanuts, this vegan peanut butter tastes good and contains 29 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is high in fibre, monosaturated fats and has no added salt, sugar, palm oils or preservatives. And it tastes brilliant too. No code needed.View Deal

Bulk Powders Zero Calorie syrup – Buy one get one free | Sale price £5.99 | Was £11.98 | Save £5.99 (50%)

Want to add some flavour to your morning protein pancakes but don't want to spike your blood sugar levels? The Zero Cal syrup – as the name suggests – contains no calories but tastes great nevertheless. Get your macros right and max out on flavour with this brilliant product. No code needed.View Deal

Bulk Powders Whey Isolate 90, 1 kg | Sale price £15 | Was £26.99 | Save £11.34 (43%) on Bulk Powders

Each 30-gram serving of the Bulk Powders Whey Isolate 90 contains no less than 27 grams of protein all the while being super low on fat and sugar. Achieve the cleanest gain of all with this brilliant and tasty protein powder! No code needed.View Deal

