This cheap LG 4K monitor deal saves over $70 on a 27 inch AMD FreeSync display

When it comes to cheap gaming monitors, it's hard to find a solid deal that doesn't take off a measly $20 or $30 bucks. That said, Amazon is helping those in need of a new 4K monitor on sale with a pretty sweet deal that's hard to pass up.

On sale for $276.99, LG's 27UK500-B 27" offers a more affordable option to 4K gaming monitors out there with some pretty impressive specs and features packed in. Alongside AMD FreeSync tech for those running red, this IPS monitor runs at 60 Hz and features full 4K UHD native support.

While it may not be on our list for some of the best gaming monitors available, this deal offers a great alternative for gamers as well as content professionals a solid 4K monitor at a great price.

LG 27UK500-B 27" 4K UHD IPS FreeSync Monitor

Now: $276.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $73 (21%)

One of the best deals you'll find right now on a 4K monitor, Amazon's deal takes a solid $70 off this 4K display. 60 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync tech make this display a solid choice for gamers looking for something on the cheaper side.View Deal

From a gaming perspective, this LG display offers a gambit of must-have features including HDR10 support, full 4K UHD native support and of course AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate technology. The standard 60Hz refresh rate may turn some off, but there's a big chance anything over 120Hz may be hard to achieve thanks to the GPU shortage happening.

This laptop deal does offer one of the best 4K monitors for the price, however. Content creators and editors alike will appreciate this screens color range, offering an impressive 89% color gamut in comparison to other 4K monitors. It's not ultrawide, however, but the standard 27 inch IPS panel makes up for it with crystal clear images and a great color range.

We highly recommend checking this laptop deal out if you're on the fence about grabbing a new 4K monitor cheap. While it isn't a full-blown gaming display, it offers an incredible range of features and an impressive picture quality for the price. At $70 off, it's hard to say no to this screen!

