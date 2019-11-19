This Amazon Black Friday Kindle Oasis deal can save you £100 on Christmas shopping

Everyone has at least one book-fanatic close friend or relative in their social network and let's admit it, you have no idea what sort of books they like, so getting them a new eReader is probably a better Christmas gift idea. This Kindle Oasis deal from Amazon is here to help you out, and with it, you can save money and bring joy, all in the same time.

• Buy the Kindle Oasis eReader– Waterproof, 32 GB, Free 3G + Wi-Fi (9th Generation) on Amazon for £219.99, was £319.99, you save £100 – 31%

This is the previous 9th generation Kindle Oasis, but it still has a 7-inch high-resolution screen, IPX8 water-rating and 32 GB of memory so you can store enough books on it to last you multiple lifetimes.

Why you should buy the Kindle Oasis (9th Generation)

From our Kindle Oasis review: "With a high-resolution e-ink display with variable levels of warmth, a waterproof aluminium design, physical page-turn buttons, and the ability to play audiobooks to Bluetooth headphones, there's so much to love here. Those with the previous Kindle Oasis have nothing to be jealous of, but anyone looking to upgrade from an older or entry-level Kindle model shouldn't even hesitate."

The Kindle Oasis is of course compatible with other Amazon services, like Audible, so the 32 GB on-board memory will come handy. On Audible, you'll find 200,000 (you've read that right) titles, there is definitely one for all the book-enthusiasts in the world.

The 7" display is not only crystal clear and glare-free, it also has an adaptive front light technology that dims the brightness of the backlight depending on environmental factors.

