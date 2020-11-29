The top 3 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deals of the day

Black Friday is so last week. Cyber Monday deals are now in full swing, focusing on the latest and great tech and gadget discounts. One company that never fails to deliver is Microsoft, which has some incredible Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deals.

Microsoft has been chugging away for a long while now refining its tablet-laptop hybrid devices and the results speak for themselves: these are now well and truly rivals to Apple's MacBooks and iPads, but with the bonus of combining the two.

Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review

With a 12.3-inch touchscreen and detachable Type Cover, the Surface Pro 7 can be a tablet when you want to relax in bed and then a serious laptop on moment later. It's got the power to crunch even heavy tasks, like coding or video editing, while also have the portability of a tablet.

Apple refuses to put a touchscreen in MacBooks and we think that's a serious oversight, creating space for the Surface devices to shine through. While you likely won't use the touchscreen all the time, it's definitely useful on occasion and in some apps and games.

Let's jump into the Surface Pro 7 deals...

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i3 / 4GB / 128GB

Was $959 | Now $599 | Save $360 at Best Buy

The saving speaks for itself: Best Buy has knocked $360 off the base version of the Surface Pro 7, making it one of the best deals we've seen this season. While anyone wanting to do more intensive tasks might want to get the more powerful version, browsing, streaming, and scrolling will all work just fine.View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was $1,329 | Now $899 | Save $430 at Best Buy

With $430 off, this might be the best deal of Cyber Monday, period. A fully capable machine with 256GB SSD, this is the best choice for most people: powerful, light, and nimble, in just the right amounts. Definitely not one to miss while stocks last.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i5 / 8GB / 128GB

Was $1,029 | Now $799 | Save $230 at Best Buy

A slightly smaller saving, yes, but the step up from the i3 to the i5 alongside 8GB RAM will provide a significant performance boost and make this model capable of pretty much anything you want to do, including lighter photo and video editing. View Deal

If you've been hunting for a new laptop or tablet for a while, why not combine both of them into one device? With Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals, you're getting an absolutely great value bargain 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7.

