The Segway Ninebot Max electric kick scooter is $150 off at Best Buy right now

Commuters still hoping to find a Segway scooter cheap just may be in luck, as Best Buy's $150 discount on the Segway Ninebot Max electric kick scooter is still available!

On sale for $799.99, Segway's Ninebot line of scooters are ranked as some of the best electric scooters available. The Ninebot Max is no exception, offering a smooth and safe ride ready to handle the grit of the city. Premium safety features, plenty of power and a lightweight design deliver a great commuting scooter.

The standard price tag of $999 may be a bit too much for some, though, but It looks like Segway's Ninebot Max electric kick scooter is getting a $150 discount across the net. This top of the line commuting kick scooter is down to one of its best prices in months, and is well worth a look for those searching of a new scooter on sale.

Segway Ninebot Max G30P Electric Kick Scooter Now: $799.99 | Was: $949.99 | Savings: $150 (15%)

With a top speed of 18 MPH, Segway's Ninebot Max offers a smooth yet powerful ride. Lightweight and compact, this bad boy folds up for carrying or storage whenever you need it. Now that it's $150 cheaper, this ride is well worth the price of admission.



View Deal

In our Segway Ninebot Max review, this ride got an standing ovation in terms of the features this thing has. Great battery life ensures you can go the distance, with an exceptional range that comparable scooters just can't match. The only downsides we're it was slightly heavier than similar e-scooters and it did slow a bit on hills, but these issues were minor.

