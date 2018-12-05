The PlayStation Classic is the perfect present for a retro-gaming Christmas

Anyone for a game of Tekken 3?

PlayStation Classic

By

Sony's PlayStation Classic is a scaled-down version of its original PlayStation console that comes pre-loaded with 20 of the system's most famous, nostalgia-inducing, super fun video games – and, simply put, there are some absolute doozies on the list.

The 20 classic games included on the system are:

• Battle Arena Toshinden
• Cool Boarders 2
• Destruction Derby
• Final Fantasy VII
• Grand Theft Auto
• Intelligent Qube
• Jumping Flash
• Metal Gear Solid
• Mr Driller
• Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
• Rayman
• Resident Evil Director’s Cut
• Revelations: Persona
• Ridge Racer Type 4
• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
• Syphon Filter
• Tekken 3
• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
• Twisted Metal
• Wild Arms

PlayStation Classic

Everything you get in the PlayStation Classic package.

The PlayStation Classic is designed to look near-identical to the original PlayStation, albeit 45% smaller, and it ships with two wired controllers (for top multiplayer action) and an in-built HDMI output so you can easily play it on HD TVs.

PlayStation Classic is powered by USB cable, meaning that any port capable of 5W out, or via a USB-to-AC plug, is capable of powering the console. Video output can be switched between two resolution modes, 720p (1,280 x 720) or 480p (640 x 480). 

The PlayStation Classic is available now for £89.99 ($99.99), and can be picked up at Amazon, GAME, HMV, and ShopTo. In the United States, PlayStation Classic can be bought from BestBuy and Amazon. The best prices on the web right now are shown below.

