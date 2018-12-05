The PlayStation Classic is the perfect present for a retro-gaming Christmas

Sony's PlayStation Classic is a scaled-down version of its original PlayStation console that comes pre-loaded with 20 of the system's most famous, nostalgia-inducing, super fun video games – and, simply put, there are some absolute doozies on the list.

The 20 classic games included on the system are:

• Battle Arena Toshinden

• Cool Boarders 2

• Destruction Derby

• Final Fantasy VII

• Grand Theft Auto

• Intelligent Qube

• Jumping Flash

• Metal Gear Solid

• Mr Driller

• Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

• Rayman

• Resident Evil Director’s Cut

• Revelations: Persona

• Ridge Racer Type 4

• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

• Syphon Filter

• Tekken 3

• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

• Twisted Metal

• Wild Arms

Everything you get in the PlayStation Classic package.

The PlayStation Classic is designed to look near-identical to the original PlayStation, albeit 45% smaller, and it ships with two wired controllers (for top multiplayer action) and an in-built HDMI output so you can easily play it on HD TVs.

PlayStation Classic is powered by USB cable, meaning that any port capable of 5W out, or via a USB-to-AC plug, is capable of powering the console. Video output can be switched between two resolution modes, 720p (1,280 x 720) or 480p (640 x 480).

The PlayStation Classic is available now for £89.99 ($99.99), and can be picked up at Amazon , GAME , HMV , and ShopTo . In the United States, PlayStation Classic can be bought from BestBuy and Amazon . The best prices on the web right now are shown below.