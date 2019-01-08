The MSI PS63 Modern is the gaming laptop for creative professionals

Straight off the back of its dramatic unveiling of eight powerful and innovative new gaming laptops at CES 2019, MSI has lifted the lid on an a new edition to its premium range of laptops, the PS63 Modern.

The MSI PS63 Modern has been designed in partnership with the Discovery Channel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and is very much geared towards creative professionals who also want built-in gaming laptop capabilities.

Contained within a thin and light (15.9 mm thin and 1.65 kg in weight) luxe dark gray chassis with stylish blue accents, the PS63 Modern delivers Intel's 8th Gen Core i7 processing, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and up to two M.2 SSD storage drives.

In terms of graphics, the system comes equipped with a GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU, which while not in the same ballpark as the monstrously powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 loaded into its brand new GS75 Stealth gaming portable, does offer plenty of gaming grunt.

The GeForce GTX 1050 displays gaming content on the PS63 Modern's 15.6-inch FHD, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel display, which is surrounded by a 4-sided thin bezel that measures in at just 5.6mm. This screen has been optimised in terms of screen-to-body ratio and MSI note that in partnership with the system's fast internal hardware, helps improve digital content creation by up to 40 per cent compared to similar dual-core notebooks.

Battery life is reported to rest at 16 hours on a single charge, however MSI note that the system is easier than ever to keep powered up thanks to a 38 per cent smaller power adaptor. In terms of ports and connections, the PS63 Modern comes equipped with a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, one HDMI port and a microSD card reader, as well as an aux in.

T3 was in attendance at MSI's New Horizons event when the PS63 Modern was unveiled and, after going hands on with the device, can confirm it looks like it could be one of the best systems in its class in 2019. Be sure to check back in to T3.com soon for our full PS63 Modern review.