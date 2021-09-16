The Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter just got a 15% discount at Amazon

Grab this commute scooter cheap at Amazon for just $509.99 right now – a $90 discount

If you're on the search for a cheap electric commuting scooter for navigating to the office, or you're just looking for a good cruising scooter, Amazon has a pretty solid deal on the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter. While not the largest discount this scooter has seen, it's one of the best deals on a scooter today and gets you a great ride at a good price.

On sale for $509.99, the Hiboy S2 Pro is getting a $90 (15%) discount for what looks like a limited time over at Amazon. While there's no knowing when this deal will end, anyone looking to grab a great mid-ranged scooter at a good price will do well to check this offer out. It's one of the best electric scooters you can grab right now and for almost $100 off, one of the best deals today.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter
Now: $509.99 | Was: $599.99 | Savings: $90 (15%)
A great commute scooter for the price, the Hiboy S2 Pro is a solid mid-ranged option for those who need to quickly navigate the streets. A top speed of almost 20 MPH and a 25 mile range make this deal a must-buy for anyone in the market for a new ride.View Deal

A great electric scooter for adults, the Hiboy S2 Pro features a 500W motor and 36V battery to deliver speeds of up to 19 MPH and a total range of just under 26 miles. Really good range and a comfortable cruising speed don't come cheap, but somehow the Hiboy S2 Pro delivers at a sub-$600 price tag. Built with solid 10 inch tires and ultra-bright headlights, the Hiboy S2 Pro is as safe as it is fun to ride.

It's also technically a "smart" scooter, too. Using the Hiboy S2 App riders can lock their scooter via smartphone, set acceleration speeds and even brake response. Features that are a must for anyone commuting through busy cities and neighborhoods. The design is also perfect for storage, collapsing as needed down to a compact package when you're done.

When it comes to good electric scooters cheap, there's hardly an option out there that won't cost at least $400+. If you want something that's reliable, you'll want invest you can and thanks to this offer the Hiboy S2 Pro becomes a very affordable option. Saving almost $100 on a scooter of this caliber doesn't happen often, so our verdict on this deal is that it's a "must buy".

