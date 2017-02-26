The Galaxy S8 and S8+ Plus will join us on 29 March - watch the teaser trailer now

There's a teaser trailer for the new handsets

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be launched on 29 March and there's a new slogan to go with it - Unbox your phone. 

Here's the teaser trailer for the new device. 

The S8+should come with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display with either “full rectangle” or “rounded corners” as options. What the plus in that HD means is unclear - perhaps this could be packing a full 4K resolution display.

In the rear should be a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. The camera tech will allow the phone to offer iris scanning, according to the leak. This explains how Samsung will get around ditching the fingerprint recognising home button, which leaked images have shown.

There will be 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage with microSD expansion, IP68 waterproofing, Samsung Pay, wireless charging, earphones tuned by AKG and the latest Android operating system plus, of course, 4G LTE connectivity.

