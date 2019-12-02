The Fragrance Shop Cyber Monday sale: up to 80% off women's perfume and men's aftershave

The Cyber Monday deals are still coming thick and fast, with women's perfume, men's aftershave and unisex fragrances popping up in the sales. The Fragrance Shop's Cyber Monday sale is particularly vibrant and is live now but coming to an end soon.

There is a dedicated Cyber Monday deals section at the site, which clearly shows the discounts available on the selected fragrances included in the sale. But when you enter the code CYBER20 at checkout, you get a further discount on the aftershave or perfume you are buying.

We have also spotted that some women's perfumes and men's aftershaves come with gifts too. For example, Gucci's unisex scent Memoire is on sale for £49.60 with the code CYBER20 and comes with a Gucci Memoire pouch bag. Lancome's La Vie Est Belle 50ml is on sale for £56.80 with the code CYBER20, meanwhile, and comes with a Lancome Eye Essentials kit. So some of these deals are doubly lucrative, while stocks last.

In The Fragrance Shop Cyber Monday sale you can get up to 80% off a range of best-selling perfume and aftershave brands, with popular scents popping up including Hugo Boss Deep Red and Tom Ford Noir. If you want to gift someone a fragrance but have a very small budget, there are French Connection Friction For Her is on sale for £10.20 and FCUK Friction For Him is on sale for £xxx.

Here are some of our favourites from The Fragrance Shop Cyber Monday sale below. And remember, it ends very soon, so if you want to stock up on cheap perfumes and aftershaves and reduce the cost of your Christmas shopping, now is the time to have a look before the sale ends.

Gucci Memoire EDP 60ml | Was £66 | Now £49.60 at The Fragrance Shop

Use the code CYBER20 to get this unisex Gucci fragrance at the lower price. Plus, you also get a Gucci Memoire Pouch with your purchase (while stocks last). This fragrance for him and her blends rich musks with cedarwood and vanilla notes, creating an earthy and sensual fragrance.View Deal

Hugo Boss Deep Red EDP 90ml | Was £58 | Now £24.80

A strong and deeply enjoyable perfume for women who love a long-lasting scent, Hugo Boss Deep Red uses heart notes of ginger flower and freesia to bring out the richness of cedar, musk and sweet vanilla. It has a definite fruity side too, with blood orange and pear falling into the mix. View Deal

Tom Ford Noir Anthracite EDP 50ml | Was £83 | Now £63.08

Even though this was introduced a couple of years ago, it has become a mainstay Tom Ford aftershave and is ideal for people who enjoy wearing spicy scents. This one is jammed with bergamot and black woods including cedarwood and santal Sri Lanka. Wear it on date night. Use the code CYBER20 to get the lowest price.View Deal

Estee Lauder Beautiful EDP 75ml | Was £72 | Now £32 at The Fragrance Shop

A classic women's perfume for those of you who enjoys floral fragrances mixed with zingy citrusy notes. Rose, lily and delicate tuberose mingle with seductive ylang-ylang and jasmine, with vetiver, sandalwood and amber making this a scent to wear from dawn to dusk. View Deal

Lancome La Vie Est Belle EDP 50ml | Was £71 | Now £56.80

You get a free Lancome Eye Essentials set when you purchase this women's perfume. The perfume itself is a fruity scent laden with top notes of blackcurrant and pear, with heart notes of iris, jasmine and orange blossom. Patchouli and praline bring out the richness. Remember to use the code CYBER20 to get the lower price.View Deal

