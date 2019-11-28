The best Philips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deals

How many times have you had friends round, and wished you could create some mood lighting? Or maybe you want to give your home a modern edge?
The Philips Hue Lightstrip allows you to create a range of different lighting environments, and now you can do it at a really great price, thanks to these Philips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deals.
The Philips Hue Lightstrip is a clever, versatile piece of lighting technology that allows you to create a different ambience with just a tap on an app or with a single voice command. This voice-controlled lighting strip looks great in any room, whether you’re hosting guests in your lounge, or chilling out with a book in your bedroom.
Just bear in mind that you should think about purchasing the Hue Bridge to make full use out of the Lightstrip. The Hue Bridge can also connect to up to 50 other light devices in the Hue range, giving you control over a range of lighting products, including bulbs, lamps and other fixtures.
The Philips Hue Base Pack comes with one 80 inch Lightstrip, which lights up in white and a multitude of different colours. Once you’ve purchased the base pack, you can expand your collection.
The best Phillips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deals
The Philips Hue Lightstrip is a smart, colourful lighting system that allows you to create a range of different moods around your home. Now you can begin your new lighting venture for a great price with these Philips Hue Strip Black Friday deals.
Why not check out the rest of the Philips Hue range? Discover the best Phillips Hue Black Friday deals.
