The best Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals have arrived at retailers all across the country, making this the best time of the year to get your hands on the latest and greatest gadgets, fashion, tech, fitness, toys, and a lot more besides. As part of its Black Friday offerings, Microsoft has some big discounts on the fantastic Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Laptop 3 is, as the name suggests, a fully-fledged laptop that comes in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, a true competitor to Apple's MacBook Air and Pro. There's the same touchscreen found in all the Surface devices but it's connected to the keyboard and can't be removed.

Microsoft has managed to cram a lot of power into the Laptop 3. For a start, Intel has provided quad-core i5 and i7 CPUs and the devices can be configured with up to 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. Windows 10 Home comes as standard and Microsoft has thoughtfully included both USB-A and USB-C ports.

If you're in the market for a fully capable laptop, then the Surface Laptop 3 is well worth a look. While the Surface Pro or Surface Go tablet-laptop hybrids might have slightly more portability, there's something to be said for a full laptop and the power it brings. Plus, you're getting up to 11.5 hours of usage from a single charge.

