The best iPad Pro 11-inch Black Friday deals

Apple has pretty much always dominated the tablet game but in recent years Microsoft and others have introduced very powerful and capable devices with keyboard accessories that can, for some people, replace a laptop. The iPad Pro, as the name suggests, is Apple's answer.

With an 11-inch display, there's plenty of space for full-screen and split-view apps, which form the core of what makes the iPad Pro so attractive: the ability to do most of the things you can do on a laptop, but on a much sleeker and more portable device.

While we definitely don't recommend switching if you spend all day in high-end software like After Effects, if you predominantly send emails, browse the web, write, draw, or lightly edit videos, the Pro is well worth a look.

Want something a bit bigger? We're scouring the web for the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deals, too, and the lowest prices available can be viewed below. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch expands the screen real estate even more, delivering the ultimate iPad experience Apple currently makes.

