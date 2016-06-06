Euro 2016: great gear for watching the goal fest this summer

Whether you're an avid football fan or not, you've probably noticed there's another major tournament about to get underway - and England, Wales and Northern Ireland are all involved (sorry, Scotland). Euro 2016 kicks off on 10 June and comes to an end on 10 July.

If you do have more than a passing interest in the sport then you want to make sure you're well prepared, and that means getting your tech setup in place before the first whistle goes. Here are some of the gadgets guaranteed to improve your Euro 2016 experience.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The Euros are being broadcast on BBC and ITV and if you're not near a huge television (we're covering TVs in a separate guide) then the gorgeous 12.9-inch screen on the iPad Pro is probably the best viewing alternative. Of course there's everything else the iPad Pro does too - from supplying you with the latest scores to streaming radio commentaries.

£679+ | Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Google Pixel C

Maybe you want a nice big tablet for watching the Euros on the go but you're not particularly keen on Apple... and in that case we suggest the Pixel C from Google. Like the iPad Pro, it's got a top-notch screen (though at 10.2 inches it's a little smaller) and it will double up as a laptop as well if you're prepared to pay extra for a keyboard accessory.

£399+ | Buy Google Pixel C

Pure Evoke C-D4

Of course you can't always be near a screen when there's a vital game being played so radio might be your best bet. There are a ton of great models out there but if you're willing to fork out a little extra the Pure Evoke C-D4 gives you DAB and FM radio stations plus so much more - wireless Bluetooth playback, an integrated CD player, and an alarm clock.

£199.95 | Buy Pure Evoke C-D4

Sony XDRS40

The Pure Evoke C-D4 is fine for the kitchen or living room but if you're on the move and want to tune into a commentary or two then give the Sony XDRS40 DAB radio some serious consideration. You can blast the audio out of the integrated speaker or plug in some headphones and enjoy England getting humiliated in crystal clear digital sound.

£44.99 | Buy Sony XDRS40

BeoPlay H2

Of course you can use your smartphone to stream radio commentaries too thanks to apps like TuneIn, but you might not have the best set of headphones in the world. If you think it's time for an upgrade, just so you can hear the Euro 2016 pundits' inane ramblings clearly, then the BeoPlay H2 set is top quality, reasonably priced and lightweight.

£169 | Buy BeoPlay H2

Mudder Digital Sport Stopwatch

Everyone knows you can't rely on referees for anything, particularly timekeeping, so make sure you know exactly how much time should be added on with this Mudder Digital Sport Stopwatch. Your friends will probably never tire of hearing how many injury time goals should have stood or which team takes longest to come out of the tunnel at half time.

£10.99 | Buy Mudder Digital Sport Stopwatch

Adidas MiCoach Smart Ball

If you're having a kickaround in the garden or the park in an attempt to emulate your heroes then the MiCoach Smart Ball is just about the most advanced bit of tech you can get on a reasonable budget. It detects speed, spin and flight path, feeding data back to your phone on your performance. Now you'll really know just how bad you are at football.

£145 | Buy Adidas MiCoach Smart Ball

BenQ TH670

You'll find a guide to TVs for Euro 2016 elsewhere on this site, but nothing beats watching the football on a mammoth wall or projector - you could even set one up outside. The trouble is, they're not cheap, but the BenQ TH670 manages to strike a good balance between cost and quality, offering 3,000 ANSI lumens and a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

£522.80 | Buy BenQ TH670

Epson EH-TW9200

If money really is no object (or you run a pub) then may we suggest the EH-TW9200 from Epson? It's a high quality, durable beast of a projector that provides rich, responsive images, 600,000:1 dynamic contrast, 2,400 ANSI lumens brightness and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. As you would expect there are plenty of input options and ports too.

£2,699 | Buy Epson EH-TW9200

Philips HD 3620/25 Draught Beer Dispenser

Whether you're getting friends round for the game or planning to watch England lose to Germany on penalties on your own, the Philips HD 3620/25 will give you a crisp, cold beer to enjoy every time. Note that you'll have to buy the custom-made kegs at the same time, though there are a wide range of beers available to suit every taste and budget.

£229.25 | Buy Philips HD 3620/25

Sony HT-RT5

So you've got the big screen sorted, but what about the audio? With the Sony HT-RT5 soundbar audio system (one soundbar, one subwoofer and two rear wireless speakers) you'll feel like you really are in France. The set supports full 5.1 surround sound and offers a plethora of inputs for your other gear, including 3 x HDMI ports and 1 x USB port.

£499 | Buy Sony HT-RT5

Humax DTR-T2000 YouView+ Box

The benefit of buying a YouView+ box is you can rewind the action if you missed a spectacular goal, no recording required - although if you are away from home while a game's on you can record it via the companion smartphone app. The Humax box comes with 500GB of internal storage and access to all the major online catch-up services.

£174.99 | Buy Humax DTR-T2000 YouView+ Box