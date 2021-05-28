The Apple Watch desperately needs an Android rival, and the new Oppo Watch could be it

Oppo has just launched a new smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google and coming complete with a 2.5D screen display.

The Apple Watch has been unrivalled in the best smartwatch race for some time now, with little challenge from Google or Samsung. To keep things interesting and innovative, we think the Apple Watch needs a true rival, and this new Oppo Watch could be it.

The new smartwatch is designed for those flicking between work, play and back again at a moment’s notice. Oppo claims its new WiFi Watch takes the needs of the modern, always-on consumer seriously – and can be personalised for both work and play.

For example, the AI watch-face design synchronises to match any outfit thanks to the HeyTap Health app.

And, just like the Apple Watch, the Oppo Watch is available with a wide range of wrist strap colours and materials at the user’s disposal. It’s incredibly easy to switch styles depending on the mood or occasion.

When it comes to the design, the Oppo 46mm WiFi Watch has been sculpted in a 6,000 series aluminium alloy and is available in a Black finish.

Oppo is also focusing on health and fitness. Through Google Fit, the new wearable device enables access to reams of tracked exercises in addition to its key, wrist-based five-minute workouts with voice coaching.

Being powered by Google, the Oppo Watch also offers the full suite of Google apps and services at a glance – including Google Pay and Google Maps.

If you find the battery running low, the Watch VOOC Flash Charging allows you to build up 16 hours of power from just a 15-minute fast charge.

The Oppo 46mm WiFi Watch is priced at £279/AU$549 and is available now at Amazon/Amazon Australia and Oppo e-store.