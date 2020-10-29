Take $300 off Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale today

Best Buy's Black Friday sale this weekend keeps getting better! On top of some great deals on the Ring Video Doorbell 3+, shoppers looking to score one of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 have their chance with one of the best laptop deals in some time.

The entire line of both the Intel i5 and Intel i7 Surface Laptop 3's is getting a $300 discount across the board at Best Buy, offering some of the best deals on Microsoft's most popular 2-in-1 this weekend only.

Supply is limited on this one, so if you're on the fence here you won't want to wait too long. Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are hard to beat, especially with the Surface Laptop 3 dropping to one of its best prices all year.

Now starting as low as $999, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 becomes one of the best laptops under $1000 during Best Buy's sale. Don't miss your chance to grab Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop 3 before it's gone!

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" Touch-Screen Laptop – i5

Was: $1,299.99 | Now: $999.99 | Savings: $300 (23%)

Get your hands on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 at its lowest price in some. Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel i5 and featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is the best bang for your buck on Microsoft's leading touch-screen laptop. Available in Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, Platinum, and Sandstone.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | 13.5" FHD (1920x1080) Touch Screen DisplayView Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" Touch Screen Laptop – i7

Was: $1,599.99 | Now: $1,299.99 | Savings: $300 (19%)

Grab the i7 version of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 for just $1,299 – $300 off its standard price tag. At this price, you won't find a better deal on this laptop until Black Friday comes around (if your lucky). Jump on this one before it's gone!

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i7 | 16GB RAM | 256GB | 13.5 FHD (1920x1080) Touch Screen DisplayView Deal

