T3 Quick Hit: Get your exercise on with the ON Running 2-in-1 Performance Shorts

ON Running has released its Running Shorts, a 2-in-1 hybrid performance fitness garment that combines ultra-light, airy outer shorts with fully taped, fast-drying woven fabric inner shorts.

Essentially the Running Shorts are two different pairs of shorts that can be worn together or separately as desired. The snug and super comfortable inner shorts, which have a tights-like quality to them, include a pocket for keeping keys and/or cards locked in place, and offer maximum freedom of movement.

The outer shorts, on the other hand, are crafted from 4-way-stretch Nylon/Elastane and have a more traditional billowy quality to them, sitting off the inner shorts. They are also treated with an antibacterial agent for maintained freshness and boast a super modern cut.

Both inner and outer shorts are also designed to be tear-proof, with high-quality Italian fabrics weaved into the construction, and also breathable, with On Running stating the shorts offer the right balance between protection and freedom of movement.

There's no doubting the Running Shorts retail at a different level to a standard pair of shorts, however, if you are a serious runner or performance athlete that needs a garment to match, then these look like a premium option.