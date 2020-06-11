T3 Awards 2020: Philips’ Airfryer XXL is a big hit when you’re hungry

The Philips Airfryer XXL is BIG. Where many of the best air fryers are only good for a few handfuls, this fat-blasting beast is big enough to fit an entire chicken. Its 1.4kg capacity and 2225 Watts of power means it’s an ideal family fryer as well as useful for entertaining. That's why is the first ever winner of this category in the T3 Awards 2020 .

Size isn’t everything, of course, but the Philips Airfryer XXL is also flexible and easy to use. It has multiple preset modes to take the guesswork out of grilling, roasting, baking, dehydrating and air frying, while manual mode enables you to set the temperature between a warm 40ºC and a roasting 200ºC.

(Image credit: Philips)

Thanks to its easy to read digital display and clear labelling it’s really hard to make a hash of your hash browns, cremate your chicken or carbonise your chips.

Chicken and chips may be the most obvious uses for the Airfryer XXL, which rustles them up with just 10% of the fat usually required. However, take some time getting to know it and you'll find the XXL is also XX-versatile. We've cooked everything from salad mix to muffins in ours.

